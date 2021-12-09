Germany PropTech Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2027 With Top Companies Like ALPHAPENTA,BETTERHOMES AG,BOTTIMMO AG,HAUSGOLD,Homeday GmbH,immoverkauf24

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Germany PropTech Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Germany PropTech market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The Germany PropTech market is expected to reach US$ 444.39 million by 2028 from US$ 206.30 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Germany PropTech market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Germany PropTech market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ALPHAPENTA

BETTERHOMES AG

BOTTIMMO AG

HAUSGOLD

Homeday GmbH

immoverkauf24 GmbH

McMakler GmbH

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Germany PropTech market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Germany PropTech market segments and regions.

Germany PropTech market segmentation

Germany PropTech Market – By Component

Security and Surveillance

Asset Management

Sales and Advertisement

Others

The research on the Germany PropTech market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Germany PropTech market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028.Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Germany PropTech market

