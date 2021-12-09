Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is estimated to record a CAGR during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like Pigtek Ltd, Protea Pipeline Services, Quest Integrity Group, LLC, ROSEN Group, SGS SA, T.D. Williamson, Inc. and more

The Africa intelligent pipeline pigging market was worth US$ 12.79 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 25.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Companies Mentioned

Baker Hughes Company

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Intero Integrity Services B.V.

Jamison Products LP

Pigtek Ltd

Protea Pipeline Services

Quest Integrity Group, LLC

ROSEN Group

SGS SA

T.D. Williamson, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Technology

Ultrasonic Pigging

Magnetic Flux Pigging

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Application

Metal Loss/Corrosion

Geometry & Bend Detection

Crack & Leak Detection

Others

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by End-users

Chemical

Oil

Gas

Others

Global Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market by Region

Africa

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market segments and regions.

The research on the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Africa Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market.

