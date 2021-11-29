Visual Data Discovery Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | Birst, Inc. ,Clearstory Data ,Datameer, Inc.

The Latest research coverage on Visual Data Discovery Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Visual Data Discovery is known as the process of using iterative visual exploration and visualizations of data to improve time to insight. By enabling the exploration of data through interaction with images and charts, visual data discovery improves business decision-making. Several processes such as in-memory computing and fusing or mashing of multiple data sources allow visualizations to be real-time and robust, while in many organizations, the exponential growth of data has made their use essential. Typically these type of solutions provides more visualization options than a traditional bar, pie, and line charts. Types of visualization may also include bubble charts, tree structures, heat maps, scatter plots and more.

Oracle Corporation started providing its analytics solutions through the cloud environment. The company has taken this step to deliver its analytic solutions such as data preparation, data discovery, and visualization at lower costs

Major & Emerging Players in Visual Data Discovery Market:-

Birst, Inc. (United States),Clearstory Data (United States),Datameer, Inc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Datawatch Corporation (United States),Biomax Informatics (Germany),Angoss Software (Canada),IBM Corporations (United States),Microsoft Corporations (United States),Platfora, Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Visualization (Bubble charts, Heat maps, Tree structures, Scatter plots, More), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud)

Market Trends:

High adoption rate in SMBs

Growing trend for self-service BI tools

Market Drivers:

Helps in reducing overhead costs and increase the profit margin.

Rising importance for data-driven decision-making

Challenges:

Data security and privacy concerns

Stiff competition

Opportunities:

Rising use of machine learning by organizations is increasing the volume of data

Increasing machine learning leading to increase in data generation

