Digital Notepad Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Microsoft Corporation ,Sony ,Kent Displays Inc.

A digital notepad is a device that allow users to write on the board or tablet with the help of traditional pen or a stylus. The notes written on notepad can be used later on a PC or save on a tablet for further archival or modification. It brings the best of the paper notepad and computer aided notes together. Digital notepads have a fixed amount of memory, or lets memory card to be added using a card slot. With the help of digital notepad, you can easily search, index, tag and sort your notes.

On January 31, 2019, Wacom Co., Ltd. has announced that iFLYTEK, the AI and speech/language technology leader based in China, has adopted Wacomâ€™s EMRâ„¢ (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) digital pen technology for its first intelligent tablet device, featuring handwriting input, speech recording, speech to text conversion and other functions and On October 26, 2017, KENT, has launched the next evolution in writing and a revolutionary new electronic writing tool BLACKBOARD by Boogie Board. Itâ€™s the first-ever writing tool featuring Liquid Crystal Paper, offering a new way to plan, write and design by hand.

Microsoft Corporation (United States),Sony (Japan),Kent Displays Inc. (United States),Livescribe (United States),Wacom (United States),ACE CAD Enterprise (United States),Neo smartpen (United States),Luidia (United States),I.R.I.S. Inc. (United States),Moleskine (United States)

Type (Paper Based, All Digital), Application (Billing & Back Office, Communication, Others), Tablet Screen Size (Up to 6.9 Inch, 7.0 – 7.9 Inch, 8.0 – 8.9 Inch, 9 Inch & Above), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (School/Academic, Business/Professionals, Others), Storage Type (With Memory, Without Memory)

Digital Notepad with Wi-Fi Connectivity and In-built Memory Option

A rapid change in the education system and technological advancement in developing economies is the key driving factor for the growth of the market. Also, digital transformation in developing nations has paved the way for the demand of the digital notepad

Rapid Technological Changes and New Product Development

Device Compatibility with Software

Digital Notepad can be the material for To-do Lists, provide information and updates to Projects

Cloud storage and Cross-Platform characteristic make Digital Notepad Ubiquitous

