December 9, 2021

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment in global, including the following market information:

  • Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
  • Global top five 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

 

The global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment market was valued at 359.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 804 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Inline 3D AOI
  • Offline 3D AOI

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • PCB Industry
  • Panel Display Industry
  • Other Industries (Semiconductors, Solar Cells, Medical, Etc.)

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Koh Young Technology
  • Mirtec
  • ViTrox Corporation Berhad
  • Saki Corporation
  • Cyberoptics Corporation
  • Omron Corporation
  • Viscom
  • Test Research
  • Parmi Corp
  • VI Technology (Mycronic)
  • G?PEL electronic GmbH
  • Machine Vision Products (MVP)
  • Mek Marantz Electronics
  • Pemtron Corp.
  • Nordson YESTECH
  • JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufa

