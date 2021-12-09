United States Electric Motor Market Grow At 5.1% CAGR From 2021-2031

North America is predicted to remain one of the most attractive markets during the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights. According to the study, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America and reach US$ 40.4 Bn by 2031.

Global sales of electric motors are set to be valued at over US$ 104 Bn in 2021, with a stable long-term projection, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). A new report estimates the market to expand at over 5.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

The United States’ highly developed end-use sectors are supporting the market growth. Overall industrial spending grew at a rate of about 4.6 percent in 2019 than overall economic growth of 4.0 percent in the United States calculated by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to CMS’ Office of the Actuary estimates.

Furthermore, the U.S. is home to the technically advanced industrial sector in the world, making it a lucrative market for electric motors manufacturers, as it exhibits high demand for robotics and automation for industrial as well as residential applications.

An increasing number of players are focusing on research and development related to electric motors, which is anticipated to contribute towards market growth in the years to come.

Key Takeaways from Electric Motors Market Study

<1HP. Power output electric motors are projected to hold over 80% volume share of the global market in 2021, owing to robust demand for various applications.

The AC Electric motors are set to hold over 71.6% of the market share on a value basis by the end of the forecast period.

East Asia will remain a primary market, backed by rising demand from the automotive & residential sectors. It is expected to account for over 22.7% of the demand registered globally in 2021.

Electric motors for robotics applications are set to surge at a CAGR of approximately 5.9% over the coming decade.

The U.K. is emerging as a key market in Europe, with a valuation of over US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021, and anticipated to grow with 5.4% CAGR in the forecast period.

“The electric Motors market is anticipated to grow at a strong pace driven largely by increasing demand for innovative and energy-efficient products across industries. Raising automation and digitalization in various end-use sectors are key factors fuelling the demand for electric motors. Industry participants are investing in expansions, strategic alliances, and cost effective solutions to gain a competitive advantage,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Analysis:

The electric motors market is highly competitive with more than 1,000+ players consisting of tier-1, tier-2, and local-based vendors across the region, key players accounting for around 20-30% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Nidec Corporation, WEG S.A., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Regal Beloit Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Johnson Electric, Hyosung Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., East West Manufacturing, LLC, Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd.

By Segmentation:

Power Output:

<1HP

1-5HP

5 – 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 – 50 HP

50 – 100HP

100 – 300 HP

300 – 500HP

Above 500HP

Product Type:

AC Motor Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Brushless DC



By Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

Others

By End Use:

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Mining Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Chemicals Air Separation Plant Other Manufacturing

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation Automotive Aviation Electric vehicles Railways Boats

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Driven by increasing focus on research and development and investment in the Industrial sector, the electric motors market will rise at 5.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 in the comparison above 3.8% CAGR registered during 2016-2020.

With the penetration of robotics and automation in the last decade, across a plethora of industry verticals encompassing electronics manufacturing, food & beverage industries, and automotive. Furthermore, investments in smart factory automation particularly in massive production plants, have been growing constantly. With the increasing adoption of automation and robotics technology, electric motors demand will be boosted in regards to its use in drive units. The growth rate of the market growth is thus expected to be in proportion to that of industrial automation and robotics.