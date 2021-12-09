Transformer Monitoring System Market is forecast to register 10.1% CAGR between 2021-2031 : FMI

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the transformer monitoring system market sales will total US$ 2 billion in 2021. The demand outlook remains impressive as the market is forecast to register 10.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the transformer monitoring system market registered 10.9% year-on-year growth between 2020 and 2021. Expansion in overseas territories for business development by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will create attractive prospects for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Governments around the world are focusing on electrifying their rural areas. This has created a large and complex power and grid network. Transformer monitoring system helps in monitoring, inspecting, and maintaining such a network and assists in limiting power outages due to transformer failure. These factors along with increasing investment to upgrade the aging power infrastructure to cater to the increasing demand for electricity will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Green transformers are gaining popularity due to their low carbon footprint and high efficiency and reliability. To monitor these new transformers retrofit installations are required. Increasing renewable energy penetration and rising sales of green transformers will accelerate the demand for retrofit transformer monitoring systems in upcoming years.

According to International Energy Agency, global electricity consumption reached 22,848 TWh in 2019. China, India, Russia, and Brazil account for more than 39% of global consumption. A rise in electricity consumption in developing countries will boost market sales over the forecast period.

Top manufacturers are striving to reduce the installation cost of the monitoring system and make them more reliable and accurate. However, unpredictability in terms of regulatory policies and strained supply chain systems are the key challenges influencing the global market for transformer monitoring systems.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Transformer monitoring system Market Study

North America transformer monitoring system market will exhibit stupendous growth at 10.6% CAGR through 2031, due to rapid industrialization, growing necessity to upgrade monitoring systems concerning transformers in U.S. and Canada.

due to rapid industrialization, growing necessity to upgrade monitoring systems concerning transformers in U.S. and Canada. Europe transformer monitoring system market led by Germany is forecast to grow at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of green transformers and the presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

The incorporation of modern monitoring systems to tackle power outages and related issues in an urban area will drive the demand for transformer monitoring systems in India.

Japan and South Korea account for 3% of the global transformer monitoring system market share in 2021. The increasing need to monitor large and complex power networks and high demand for retrofits installation are key growth drivers in these countries.

By product type, the software segment is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 277 at a CAGR of 10.3% in 2021. Advancement in big data analytics and the introduction of the internet of things (IoT) in monitoring systems will drive the market growth of this segment.

“It will be interesting to see how modernization in electricity transmission system will influence the demand for transformer monitoring system during the forecast period. Rising necessity to upgrade monitoring system to comply with green transformers will boost the market growth in upcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Future Market Insights highlights the key trends emerging in the transformer monitoring system market and discusses the strategies employed by market players to strengthen their market position.

FMI estimated that the power transformer market is dominated by

ABB,

General Electric,

Siemens AG,

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and

Groupe Cahors S.A.

Out of these top market players ABB holds around 14% of global market share, General Electric holds 10% , Siemens AG holds 12% , Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH holds 8%, and Groupe Cahors holds 5% of global market share, says FMI.

They are focusing on new product development to reduce the carbon footprint and are also emphasizing expanding overseas territories for business development.

For instance, ABB introduced its new model-based monitoring system in April 2019. This system was used in combination with standard substation equipment and was presented in MicroSCADA Pro. This allows easy performance evaluation while in service and can detect imminent faults.

H2scan launched the “Gen 5 System” designed to reduce the risk of explosion in a high voltage transformer. The new system is said to be compatible with a wide range of transformers.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids recently introduced Txpert™ bushing monitoring and diagnostic system which enables real-time monitoring for power transformers. The new system combines voltage reference and the sum of current capabilities of Coretec™ 4, TXpert™ Hub with TXpert™ ready bushing sensors to deliver a real-time solution for digital bushing monitoring and enable smarter decisions based on obtained data.

Prominent players operating in the transformer monitoring system market are:-

ABB Group

Siemens AG

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Qualitrol Company LLC

Koncar-Electrical Engineering Institute Inc.

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (MR)

CETT Co., Ltd.

Groupe Cahors

Camlin Power

MTE Meter Test Equipment AG

Advanced Power Technologies LLC

