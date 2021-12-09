Industrial Vacuum Evaporation Systems Market to be valued at US$ 4.1 Bn by 2030 : FMI

The global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2019. Growth is underpinned by increasing industrialization which has led to the emergence of major chemical manufacturing units.

A massive blip was experienced due to the onset of COVID-19, with projections estimating the downturn at -5.4% until 2020-end. As countries imposed stringent lockdowns in the past few months, industrial activity has nosedived, leading to major troughs.

However, as inoculation procedures accelerate, manufacturers are optimistic of a revival as on-site business operations would resume, restoring the demand-supply equilibrium in forthcoming years. Going by this trend, the growth forecast has been revised to be valued at US$ 4.1 Bn by 2030.

As industries look to leverage effective water treatment solutions, investments in industrial vacuum evaporation systems are expanding, with prominent end-users preferring thermal evaporators over other types.

Key Takeaways

By system type, multiple effect thermal evaporators likely to account for nearly 90% share

Demand for 1,000-2,000 liters/day capacity evaporators to exhibit credible growth until 2025

capacity evaporators to Wastewater treatment & recycling remain major application areas, generating over a third of global revenue

Opportunities abound across the South Asia & Pacific region, expected to register 8% value CAGR through 2030

“Implementation of stringent emission and effluent discharge control regulations across key regions is accelerating adoption of industrial vacuum evaporation systems, with specific emphasis on wastewater treatment across the chemical industry,” remarks the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced unprecedented impact across the global industrial manufacturing sector, severely disrupting supply chains in the wake of declining production cycles due to government-imposed lockdowns. Consequently, GDP levels have nosedived, inducing economic troughs across all countries.

A deceleration of approximately -6% has been projected for the industrial vacuum evaporation systems market through 2020. Furthermore, the UN Conference on Trade & Development estimates the global FDI levels to shrink by 5-15% due to a contraction of the manufacturing sector. Hence, recovery prospects appear quite challenging.

However, growth prospects are expected to heighten from 2021, with countries expected to ease lockdown restrictions, prompting industries to resume operations. Manufacturers have made it their top priority to secure their supply chains from further recessionary shocks by establishing strong distribution networks to avoid supply crunches.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems market include

GEA Group, Veolia, SUEZ, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, PRAB, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, GEMÜ Group, WIGGENS GmbH, S.A.I.T.A Srl, Condorchem Envitech, IWE SRL, Eco-Techno SRL, ENCON Evaporators EYELA, and Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd.

These players rely on a combination of expansion and consolidation strategies to remain afloat. Some important strategies include the incorporation of advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence and automation, strategic partnerships with other industrial giants, and collaborations with industry production houses.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial vacuum evaporation systems, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The study reveals growth projections on the industrial vacuum evaporation systems based on application (wastewater treatment & recycling, solvent recycling & purification, distillation, synthesis, concentration, drying, and recrystallization), system type (mechanical vapor recompression evaporator, heat pump evaporator, co-generation hot & cold evaporator, rotary evaporator, and thermal evaporator), capacity (up to 100 liters/day, 150-500 liters/day, 500-1000 liters/day, 1000-2000 liters/day, 2000-4000 liters/day, 4000-8000 liters/day, 8000-20000 liters/day and 20000-50000 liters/day) and end-use industry (pharmaceutical, chemicals, metallurgy, printing & textiles, oil & petrochemicals, food & beverages, semiconductors, power generation and medical & research laboratories) across six prominent regions.

