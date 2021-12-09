Global Signal Transformer Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2021

A signal transformer is used in electronic devices as a step-up/step-down, impedance matching, or isolating component. Increased advancement in technology about electronics drives the growth of the signal transformer market. Power transformers that carry high currents are not suitable for use as signal transformers. A transformer is an electrical device comprising two coils mounted on a core, namely primary and secondary. The basic principle of working is that when the primary winding is connected to a current supplying source and a signal passes into it, an electromagnetic force (EMF) is produced. This electromagnetic force induces a voltage in the secondary coil, which is based on the number of windings per coil and the number of turns. In a ‘step-up’ transformer, if the number of windings is more on the secondary coil, the induced voltage is high as compared to the applied voltage. Likewise, in a step-down transformer, the number of windings is more on the primary coil, and the induced voltage will be less than the applied one.

Signal transformers find applications in electronic devices, especially those for telecommunication, radio frequency, audio, video, and other general purposes. Signal transformers are used when the signal from one circuit is transferred to another circuit and it needs to be coupled, or stepped up or down, or amplified, depending on the requirement. Signal transformers are also used for phase-shifting from stage to stage in an electronic device. Signal transformer products have provided unparalleled innovative application-specific solutions to the electronics industry for more than 50 years.

Based on the type of signal used in signal transformers, they are classified into digital, audio, electronic, RF, telecom/LAN. Digital transformers carry signals comprising discrete values, as opposed to analog signals. Whereas, audio transformers are used for voice and data transmission with receivers, amplifiers, speakers, and audio cables. The operational frequency range for these transformers typically ranges from 300 Hz to 20 kHz. Electronic transformers are voltage or current transformers used to test electronic devices.

Signal transformer applications:

Step-up/down: transformers that step the signal up or down between two circuits or devices

Isolation: prevents signal crossing and current leakage between circuits

Impedance matching: used to match impedances between two different devices, such as a speaker and an amplifier. If the impedance varies, the signal will get distorted and its quality will deteriorate

Lighting: used in lighting applications

Inverters: used in power conversion inverters

North America is forecasted to hold a relatively large market share among all regions in the coming future. This can be attributed to the evolution in the electronics industry in the region, along with high imports and exports. Europe holds the second spot in terms of market share, followed by the APAC region. Growth in the APAC region is spearheaded by China, owing to innovation in the field of electronic devices and the presence of manufacturing companies in the region.

Global Signal Transformer Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Advancements in the telecommunication industry, the rapid rise in technology, and the increased rate of usage of audio and video devices are factors that drive the signal transformation market. Signal transformation is frequently used in audio applications to match impedance or isolate signals. Adopting new technologies in RF radio frequency applications drives market growth for signal transformers. The evolving electronics industry utilizes signal transformers as a means of protecting electronic devices, which in turn drives the growth of the market.

Global Signal Transformer Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include Toko Inc., Pulse Electronics Corporation, Bel, Shenyang Railway, Murata, Halo Electronics, Hammond, Macom, Wurth Electronics, Tdk.

