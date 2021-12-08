IoT Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Cognizant, Google Inc., Harman International, HCL Technologies Limited, Market Growth, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2028

Global IoT Managed Services Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the IoT Managed Services Market. The Global IoT Managed Services Market was valued at US$ 30.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +18.5% to account for US$ 135.0 Bn by 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of connected devices, smart homes, and smart cities are the key factors driving the global IoT managed services market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the IoT managed services market in the coming years. Global IoT Managed Services Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc. Cognizant Google Inc. Harman International HCL Technologies Limited IBM Corporation Infosys Limited Microsoft Tata Consultancy Services Limited Wipro Limited

IoT Managed Services Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The IoT Managed Services Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT Managed Services market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global IoT Managed Services Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Segmentation:

Global Iot Managed Services – Market Segmentation

By Service

Device Management Services

Data Management Services

Network Management Services

Security Management Services

By End-Use

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Smart Building & Home

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. IoT Managed Services Market Landscape

5. IoT Managed Services Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. IoT Managed Services Market – Global Market Analysis

7. IoT Managed Services Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. IoT Managed Services Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. IoT Managed Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. IoT Managed Services Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the IoT Managed Services Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

