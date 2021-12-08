Feed Pigment Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2030

The global feed pigment market size is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2030. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 3.1% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. Feed pigments are used to improve the color of the products including egg, meat, and milk. The growing demand for the animal protein and quality meat products are the major drivers of feed pigment markets. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Asia Pacific and North America dominated the global feed pigment market.

To cater to this growing demand, companies are developing innovative production methods to increase production capacity and reduce costs.

Consumers are unlikely to invest as willingly amid a rising pandemic panic. Furthermore, disturbances to the supply chain are causing sleepless nights to leading market players. Hence, manufacturers are gearing up to come back after coronavirus outbreak.

Poultry meat is the most consumed by humans with per capita consumption of 30.6 kilograms per year, followed by pork with per capita consumption of 23.5 kilograms per year and beef and veal with per capita consumption of 14.8 kilograms per year.

Shifting inclination towards pellet feed consumption is expected to further aid the global market growth,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Impact of Coronavirus on Overall Market

Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing food-producing crops in the world. It is a challenge to recreate the exact natural color of fish, and the use of carotenoid pigments is successful in providing a wide variety of colors in fish. Today, due to spread of numerous infectious diseases, the fish population suffers from severe losses. In the aquaculture industry, the use of pesticides, antimicrobial drugs, and disinfectant for disease prevention has contributed to the development of resistant bacterial strains.

Carotenoids have been proven helpful in protecting against light and oxygen damage. They are responsible for muscle pigmentation in fish which is intended for fish consumption and skin which is intended for fish keeping. Feed pigment, if supplemented in right quantities, would lead to the proper supply of essential nutrients.

While aforementioned factors will give impetus to the market, supply chain disruptions may hamper the growth to an extent. Restrictions on travel, lockdown and other precautionary measures undertaken to contain the spread of coronavirus are likely to disrupt operations, inevitable negatively impacting the market.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the feed pigment market are BASF SE (Germany), Royal DSM NV (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Novus International, Inc. (US), Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. (China), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (DDW) (US), Nutrex NV (Belgium), Behn Meyer Group (Malaysia), Vitafor NV (Belgium), and Innovad AD NV/SA (Belgium)

To improve their position in this industry, these major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product releases, extensions, alliances, joint ventures, collaborations and others.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global feed pigment market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into carotenoids, curcumin, caramel and spirulina. Based on livestock, the global feed pigments market is segmented into aquatic animals, cattle, poultry and swine. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.

