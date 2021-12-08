Video Inspection Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 1,834.35 Million from 2021 to 2028

The video inspection equipment market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,311.63 million in 2021 to US$ 1,834.35 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.

The count of sewer operations across the world is increasing Market Share at an exponential rate. To ensure the uninterrupted performance of drainage systems and sewer lines in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, timely maintenance and cleaning service is needed. The local government authorities of developed nations, such as the US, are investing considerably in sewage works.

Leading Video Inspection Equipment Market Players:

Envirosight LLC

Hathorn Corporation

CUES, Inc.

Aries Industries, Inc.

Rausch Electronics USA, LLC

Subsite Electronics

IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG

Vivax-Metrotech Corp.

Extech Instruments

CDS Manufacturing

Video Inspection Equipment Market Size Insights

Increase in Manufacturing and Constructional Projects Fuels Growth of Video Inspection Equipment Market

A considerable growth in construction projects across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is contributing remarkably toward the adoption of drainage services. The video inspection equipment tools are widely utilized to locate exact places of clogs before purchasing any industrial land or property. In a constantly changing world, the job of a municipal engineer has become more complex, with intensifying complexity of rules and regulations, covering the underground environment.

The increasing requirement for remote-operated inspection systems is one factor that stimulates the demand for cameras in the manufacturing & construction industry and hence aiding the growth of global video inspection equipment market. Moreover, various localities and municipalities are using inspection cameras to improve the monitoring of clogs or blockages, propelling the penetration rate of video inspection equipment Industry within the manufacturing industry worldwide. This is also propelling the global video inspection equipment market growth worldwide.

The segments and sub-section of Video Inspection Equipment market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Component (Cameras, Transporters, Monitors & Recorders, Software, and Others), Application (Drain & Sewer, Electrical Conduit & Ducts, Pipeline, and Others), and End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Construction, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

End User – Based Market Insights

Based on end user, the video inspection equipment market share is segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing & construction, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, and others. In 2020, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest share in the global video inspection equipment market.

The players operating in the video inspection equipment market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

