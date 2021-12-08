Inventory Tags Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 7,264.42 million from 2020 to 2028

The inventory tags market was valued at US$ 4,995.36 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7,264.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021–2028.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is a commonly used technology in retail operations and warehouse management, as RFID tag-based operations consume less time. Therefore, the retail industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years. The inventory tags market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growth in the retail sector. Growing concerns about forgery, rising demand for inventory tags in various verticals, and increasing per capita disposable income in numerous developing countries are the key factors driving the growth of the global inventory tags market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Inventory Tags Market

The US is one of the prominent markets for inventory tags due to the growing retail and e-commerce, and healthcare sectors. An increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths has affected above-mentioned industries. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impacted the adoption of the inventory tags. The retail sector has faced considerable shifts, consumer spending on groceries continue to increase. However, spending on apparel and other accessories decreased substantially in 2020.

Market Insights–Inventory Tags Market

Rising Popularity of RFID Technology

The increasing disposable incomes in several emerging countries are augmenting the demand for retail products. The retail industry is fueled by a mounting set of suppliers selling various products online and changing buying behavior of consumers. The retail sector in India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world due to economic growth. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the retail sector in the country has raised US$ 672 billion in 2017 and it is estimated to reach US$ 1,200 billion by the end of 2021.

The segments and sub-section of Inventory Tags market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Technology (Barcodes, RFID, Others); Label Type (Plastics, Paper, Metal, Others); Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Gravure Printing, Offset Printing, Others); End-User (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Industrial, Others)

End-User -Based Insights

Based on end-user, the inventory tags market is sub-segmented into retail, transportation and logistics, industrial, and others. The transportation and logistics segment led the inventory tags market in 2020. Barcodes and RFID technology is the widely used technology for automatic identification and data capture in the transportation and logistics sector.

