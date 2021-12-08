Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market 2021 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2031

According to latest research on the Nonwoven polyester fabric market, the demand of Nonwoven polyester fabric market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate of about 5.0% to 7.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031. The growth of the fabrics market is attributed to the increase in demand for nonwoven products & solutions for hygiene, medical, construction, and filtration applications. The key growth drivers of the nonwoven fabrics market are the growth of the modern healthcare sector in the emerging markets, rise in birth rate, and increase in the geriatric population in the western countries. What is Driving Demand for Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market?

Major factors driving the market are the growing demand from the health and personal care sectors. The use of nonwoven fabrics in medical applications is increasing due to the introduction of products with reduced costs for use in cost-sensitive hospitals. Products, such as disposable & reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and instrument wraps, are widely used in hospitals. Several government initiatives to control HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) promote the use of nonwoven medical products, such as disposable patient gowns, drapes, and linens that help reduce the spread of HAIs. Nonwoven polyester fabric is also used in road construction in the form of geotextiles to increase the durability of roads. Low maintenance costs associated with nonwovens is expected to fuel its demand in construction applications. Positive outlook on global automobile and transportation industry is further expected to propel growth for non-woven fabrics market over the next few years. In the civil engineering sector, it is used to strengthen embankments. It is also used in agricultural materials such as anti-weed sheets, in construction materials like roof linings and house wraps, and in household products like wrapping bags and packaging materials. Healthcare Industry to Remain a Key Segment for the Consumption of Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market.

Increasing demand from the Healthcare industry is one of the major factors driving the global polyester fabrics market. Nonwoven fabric is used to make various products in the healthcare industry, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings. They are also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners. The demand for new and better-performing products is propelling the nonwoven industry. Additionally, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an astronomical increase in the demand for nonwoven face masks to prevent the spreading of the virus. This has resulted in an increase in demand for nonwoven fabrics across the world, at an exponential rate. Asia Pacific Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the global nonwoven fabrics market and accounted for over 45% of global volume in 2020. The increasing newborn population in countries such as China and India coupled with growing income levels is expected to drive the demand for nonwoven fabrics in hygiene applications. Aging population in Japan is also expected to drive the demand for nonwovens in disposable applications such as adult incontinence products. China is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, as reflected by the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as an increase in the production of non-woven fabric in the region. In terms of consumption and production of non-woven fabric, China held the largest share, globally. The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter. North-America Demand Outlook for Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market

North America is also expected to witness significant market growth of nonwoven polyester fabric on account of rising production output coupled with expected rebound in construction activities over the forecast period. However, maturity of several disposable goods market such as diaper is expected to restrict the growth rate to a certain extent. However, the construction and geotextile sector would provide much needed new opportunity avenues for players in the market. Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Nonwoven Polyester Fabric?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Nonwoven polyester fabric include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Glatfelter Company (US)

DuPont (US)

Lydall Inc. (US)

Fitesa (Brazil)

TWE Group (Germany)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

PFNonwovens (Czech Republic)

Several key market participants are focusing on new & innovative product development to cater the growing demand from the end use sector. Key players are investing an enormous amount in research and development to introduce new products and they are also investing to manufacture products in a sustainable way, to decrease the carbon emission. Key players are also focusing on acquisitions of small and medium size players and collaborations with other market participants either for the R&D or to manufacture the product at a large scale. The Nonwoven polyester fabric report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company.

Key Segments

On the basis of Layer: Single-layer

Multilayer On the basis of Function: Disposable

Non-disposable On the basis of Technology: Spunbond

Wet laid

Dry laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun) On the basis of Application: Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others (geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather) By Region: North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

South Asia India Asian Australia & New Zealand

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey S. Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA

