Nutricosmetics Market 2020 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

According to Future Marketing Insights (FMI) recent study, the global nutricosmetics market is anticipated to reflect at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, 2020-2030. The growth can be primarily attributed to rising concern for personal care and growing awareness among consumers regarding the side effects of chemical components in their cosmetic products.

“Market players are targeting regions such as South & East Asia wherein the consumers are getting health conscious as well as there is a rise in disposable income. Players are working on launching premium products as accessibility and penetration are higher in contrast to mass products” comments the FMI analyst.

Nutricosmetics Market – Key Highlights

North America will remain the largest market with one-fifth of the overall market share

Multi-functional segment will record a high growth pace throughout the assessment period.

Supplements will remain the key beneficiary holding around 80% of the market share.

Medium range products are likely to lead by the price range segment over the forecast period.

Growth foreseen in the departmental store’s segment will remain high among other categories.

Nutricosmetics Market – Drivers

Nutricosmetics market is foreseeing rising demand as a result of their organic and natural components offering a holistic beauty regimen for hair, nails, and skin along with taking care of the person’s health.

Growing consumer’s preference for wellness and natural ingredients propelling the market growth.

Introduction of micro-biome skincare products is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Nutricosmetics Market – Restraints

Low awareness and adaptability among consumers regarding the long-term benefits of these products is hindering market growth.

Consumer’s unwillingness to shift from topical cosmetic products likely to be a major challenge for the companies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The nutricosmetics market has been impacted by the COVID-19 induced lockdown across the globe. Production has been hindered due to disruption in transport ensuing in a lack of raw materials. Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers has led to spending on only essential for survival products. As the markets are gradually regaining their growth pace, the nutricosmetics market is also anticipated to regain normalcy in the short term.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global nutricosmetics market include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amway Corporation, Viviscal Limited, Phyto Botanical Power, Everest NeoCell LLC, 21st Century HealthCare, Inc., Amazing Nutrition, Nature’s Bounty, PureLogical International, Nutrawise health & beauty corporation, Ivy Bears, MartiDerm, Vitabiotics Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Origo Cosmecuticals Pvt. Ltd. and H&H Group.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Supplements Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid

Beauty Beverages/Drinks

Primary Function

Skin Care

Sun Care

Anti-Aging

Radiance & Glow

Anti-acne/ pimple

Hair & Nail Care

Weight Management

Multi-Functional

Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Direct Selling

Departmental Stores

E-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA