Medical Mattress is anticipated to show growth by 2026 | Arjo AB, Linet Group SE, Joerns Healthcare

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (United States),Stryker Corp. (United States),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States),Invacare Corporation. (United States),Arjo AB (Sweden),Linet Group SE (Czech Republic),Joerns Healthcare LLC. (United States),Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan),Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),GF Health Products, Inc. (United States)

A mattress for a hospital bed or at home is known as a hospital bed mattress. Some people need this type of mattress at home if they are ill or if their mobility is limited. A hospital bed air mattress is a type of alternating pressure mattress designed for the comfort of patients recovering from surgery. Patients with certain conditions are more likely to develop bedsores, which can lead to pressure ulcers. These mattresses aid in the prevention of pressure ulcers. Medical air mattresses employ alternating pressure and low air loss therapy to increase circulation in the patient’s body and prevent skin deterioration caused by low blood flow. The mattress overlays are made up of many air cylinders that are laid parallel to each other and are filled with air. These cylinders work together to create an air-filled mattress. The most popular hospital bed deflating air mattress is made of water-resistant material, has a vapor-permeable surface, and has a nice quilt-like feel. Foam, gel, innerspring, and air mattresses are examples of hospital bed mattresses that assist redistribute a person’s weight across the surface to prevent and treat pressure ulcers.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Foam, Innerspring, Air, Water), Application (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material Type (Bamboo/Cotton, Nylon, Natural Letux, Vinyl Coated, Others)

Market Trends:

Most Preferred Medical Mattress for a Hospital Bed is Mostly Made of Water-Resistant Material

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Diseases in Humans Influences Need for Medical Mattress, Beds

Dependence among Older People around The World is Critically Increasing in the Number of Cases

Challenges:

Product Durability

Counterfeit Products Challenging Market Expansion

Opportunities:

Health Monitoring through Mattress to Gain Attention in Upcoming Years

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

