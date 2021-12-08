December 8, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

5G Cellular Baseband Chip Market 2021 – Qualcomm, Huawei, Samsung, Intel, MediaTek

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of 5G Cellular Baseband Chip will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global 5G Cellular Baseband Chip market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the 5G Cellular Baseband Chip market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 5G Cellular Baseband Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Single-Mode Chip
– Multi-Mode Chip

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Communication
– Consumer Electronics
– Automobile Electronics
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Qualcomm
– Huawei
– Samsung
– Intel
– MediaTek
– Unisoc

