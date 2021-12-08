Wood Charcoal Market expected at a CAGR of ~ 2.3% & US$ 23.5 billion during the forecast period 2020–2030

The wood charcoal market will present lucrative opportunities in Middle East and Africa and a steady growth will be seen in the next decade. Wood Charcoal market is likely to witness a gradual easing of bottleneck in the supply chains. However, concerns regarding scarcity of raw materials and increased competition between the market players can act as a major restraint.

“Due to sustained demand for purified products and growing use of activated charcoal in households for grilling food, the market has witnessed substantial rise lately. Owing to surging need in agricultural and industrial sector, key companies are working hard and launching unique products to grasp the opportunities that are bubbling in the wood charcoal market,” states the FMI Analyst.

Wood Charcoal Market – Important Highlights

Wood Charcoal Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25.3 billion by 2030.

On the basis of product type, charcoal lumps is expected to hold the highest market share globally.

Demand for wood charcoal as a decolourizing and reducing agent is going to witness substantial importance in the upcoming years.

Middle East and Africa is set to raise incremental opportunities in the market and witness significant investments.

Wood Charcoal Market – Critical Factors

Activated wood-charcoal is used as an emergency poison treatment solution and also finds immense use in pharmaceutical industries.

Activated wood carbon works as water, colour and odour purifier.

Wood charcoal helps in eliminating impurities and treating industrial wastewater.

Growing adoption of wood charcoal in dialysis machines, deodorization processes and purification is helping the market run at a good pace.

Wood Charcoal Market – Key Restraints

Purely extracted wood can act as a threat to environment, leading to the market downfall.

Reduced availability of raw materials and excess competition is also restricting the market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has surely affected production because raw materials are not available and trade was at a halt for a long time. Due to strict lockdown, market has shifted online, boosting consumer preferences and behaviours. Online trends like BOPUS initiatives are in demand to improve the e-commerce trajectory. Manufacturers are also planning to revise the strategies to gain proper momentum.

Competition Landscape

Middle East and Africa will offer lucrative opportunities and widen investment opportunities for stake-holders. The key players in this market include Kingsford Products Company, Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, Dura flame, Inc., Fire & Flavor Grilling Co., Cooks International LLC, Fogo Charcoal, K.P Bio coal, Hans Enterprises, and Green coal Namibia CC.

Companies are relying on ideas of product innovation and expansion of end-use and applications to help the market grow.

For an instance, Fire and Flavour Grilling Company has developed eco-friendly and biodegradable charcoal pods making it 100% user-safe which eliminates toxic emissions.

Key Segment

Wood Type

Softwood

Hardwood

Product Type

Charcoal Lump

Charcoal Briquettes

Charcoal Powder

Application

Fuel Feedstock

Reducing Agent

Filtration Agent & Gas Masking

Decolorizing Agent

Gas Masking

Sketches & Paints

Soil Conditioning

Gunpowder

Others

End Use

Residential (Cooking Fuel, Gardening)

Commercial Paints & Sketches

Water Treatment

Industrial (Metal & Metallurgy, Explosives & Artillery, Sugar, Alcoholic Beverages, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Other Industrial Processes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa