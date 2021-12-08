According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Heating Pads Market is set to experience 6.5% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of veterinary home diagnostics is attributed due to lack of physical exercises, sedentary and changing lifestyle along with increasing prevalence of chronic pain in major parts of the body such as neck, back and knees uplifts the heating pad market.

What is driving Demand for Heating Pads Market?

Due to surge in Changes in lifestyle of people, lack of exercises and prevalence of chronic pain stimulates industrial expansion of heating pads. Moreover, growing number of obese people and individual with sedentary lifestyle is growing across the globe, which further increase the possibility of chronic pain in different part of the body and its treatment with the help of the heating pad.

Growing demand for heating due to lifestyle changes, pain reduction, increased mobility, reducing stiffness and restore flexibility and growing usage of heating pads as they uplift the oxygen flow and nutrients to the muscles which further helps in muscle recovery, these are considered to be some important factors enhancing the market growth of heating pads.

Heating Pads cannot be used during Pregnancy which Restricts the Market growth of Heating Pads

Every positive aspect has a negative aspect as well, in case of heating pads, these pads cannot be used during pregnancy period and muscle strains which further hampers the market of heating pads over the forecast period. Sometimes, abnormal body thermoregulation is experienced while using heating pads which acts as the major disadvantageous factor offered by heating pads. Moreover, heating pads emit heat which makes them dangerous when used in an inappropriate manner. For instance, a heating pad can get hot as much as 180 degrees which can further cause third degree burns which will require skin grafting.

Heating pads, pose a burning risk for people with diabetes. Therefore, usage of heat therapy immediately aftermath of an injury is restricted. It is due to heat can cause more swelling along with tissue injury.

U.S. and Canada Heating Pads Market Outlook

U.S. and Canada are expected to have the highest share and therefore will dominate the Heating Pads Market. This is due to the increasing and vast population along with prevalence of back and shoulder pain due to long working hours are anticipated to contribute to the speedy development of the heating pad market. Many U.S. brands have formed up various alliances with Chinese ODM/OEM producers, which further makes China a key producer in the heating pad market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Heating Pads Market

The European market for Heating Pads Market is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. This surge in growth is due to the changing lifestyle of people, lack of physical activities increases the demand for heating pads as they are helpful in muscle recovery. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic physical pain in the body also upsurges the demand for heating pads in this region. Furthermore, increment in oxygen flow and nutrients to the muscle is also considered to be one of the factor which uplifts the market of heating pads.

Some of the key players operating in the Heating Pads Market are

Sunbeam

Carex

Thermalon

Milliard

Nature Creation

Beurer

Drive Medical

Kaz

Walgreens

Beady Heat Therapy

Sunny Bay

PureRelief

BodyMed

Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

Chattanooga Medical Supply

Thrive

Conair

Dongguan Yongqi

Manufacturers in the market focus on carrying out certain strategic activities such as acquisitions and merger, expansion, product launch, etc.

