Robotics Education Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | BirdBrain Technologies, Roboticist’s Choice, MakeBlock

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BirdBrain Technologies (United States),Roboticist’s Choice (United Kingdom),MakeBlock (China),Robotshop (Canada),LittleBits (United States),Microbric (Australia),Electroninks (United States),ELENCO ELECTRONICS INC. (United States),Wonder Workshop (United States),SmartLab Toys (United States)

Robotics education is the study of robots. The field of robotics generally involves looking at how any physical constructed technology system can perform a task or play a role in any interface or new technology. Educational robots teach programming and coding enabling them to gain significant traction among the students, educators, and parents worldwide

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Instructional Programs, Physical Platforms& Training, Educational Resources & Pedagogical Philosophy), Application (Preschools, Elementary Schools, High Schools, Colleges & Universities, Graduates & Research), Education Source (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing Collaborative Robots (Cobots) For Making Automation Easier in Manufacturing Environment

Rise in Advancement of Technologies such as Modular Robotics, nano-Robotics and Cloud Robotics

Market Drivers:

Technological Enhancements in the Development of Compact Size and Precisely Working Robots as Compared to Traditional Large Robots

Increase in Investments for Automation in Industries

Growing Demand from SMEs in Developing Countries

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Nations

Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth of Robotics Technology

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Robotics Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Robotics Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Robotics Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Robotics Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Robotics Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Robotics Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Robotics Education market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Robotics Education various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Robotics Education.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

