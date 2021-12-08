Active Humidifier Devices Market is expected to surpass US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031 | Key drivers and Restraints impacting market growth

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the active humidifier devices market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. The market is slated to grow from US$ 1.23 Bn in 2020 to over US$ 1.0 Bn by 2031. This reflects a cumulative CAGR of around -2.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

The current market scenario depicts a competitive landscape and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing respiratory disorders across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID -19 virus, created a sharp rise in demand for ventilators across the globe.

As humidifiers are used to provide humidified air to patients who require respiratory assistance, the demand for these devices increased during the pandemic, especially across India, China, and the U.S. Also, the outbreak of infectious diseases affecting respiratory systems, acceptance of high flow nasal cannula for oxygen therapy is anticipated to drive the sales of active humidifier devices.

Growing geriatric population with respiratory disorders has improved the adoption of non-invasive ventilators. However, due to increasing severe cases of COVID-19 across the globe, need for invasive heated/electronic humidifier devices have surged the sales worldwide.

As per Future Market Insights, invasive ventilation segment is accounted for over 46.8% during 2021 and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. With high prevalence of air borne diseases and respiratory diseases, demand for heated/electronic active humidifier devices is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The heated/electronic active humidifier devices will hold over 56.5% of global market share through 2031, estimated by Future Market Insights. In past, the development and launch of technologically advanced new solutions to meet patients’ expanding respiratory needs is expected to bolster active humidifier devices market growth.

Key Takeaways from Active Humidifier Devices Market Study

By product, heated/electronic humidifier devices accounted for the largest share of 56% in 2021 and are expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.

in 2021 and are expected to continue to grow during the forecast period. By age group, adult segment is expected to account for the largest share of 88% in 2021 of global active humidifier devices.

in 2021 of global active humidifier devices. In terms of application, invasive ventilation is expected to account for the largest share of 47% during in 2021.

By end user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of 65% in 2021 and are expected to grow at the steady pace during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of 28.7% in 2021 of the global active humidifier devices market. Emergence of new infectious diseases affecting respiratory systems, presence of leading manufacturers, and growing market consolidation activities has fueled the growth of the active humidifier devices market in North America.

Some of the leading manufacturers of active humidifier devices market are focusing on product launches and expansion strategies such as collaboration and mergers with other key players to expand their customer base, thereby, improving their market presence.

The key market players profiled by FMI include Teleflex Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, ResMed, Vapotherm Inc., Vincent Medical Ltd (Inspired Medical), Sumed (Salter Labs), WLAMed GmbH, Penlon Ltd., DEAS S.R.L., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Flexicare (Group) Limited, GalMed Corporation, and Vadi Medical Technologies.

