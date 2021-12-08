Bioprocess Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 17.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period (2021-2031). It is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 81.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

Technology has always been at the heart of biotech. The emergence of advanced computing technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence has enabled companies to expand the scale of their research and improve efficiency in the manufacturing process—both of which reduce the time it takes for biotech firms to bring new products to market.

Increasing research and development spending on pharmaceutical products has improved the well-being of patients to a significant level. Today vaccines have proven to be one of the most effective ways to prevent children from infectious diseases. This is highly possible due to increased government spending on research & development in the life science stream.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-13890

For instance, in May 2020, AbSci Inc. closed USD 15.4 Mn in series D funding to accelerate the growth and scale of disruptive protein printing technology, by announcing an exclusive co-marketing partnership with KBI Biopharma.

There are currently more than 1,500 biomolecules undergoing clinical trials, which target more than 100 hundred types of diseases and success rate for biologics has so far been over twice that of small-molecule products.

Key Takeaways from Bioprocess Technology Market Study

In 2021, the BIOTECH/BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES segment is expected to dominate the global bioprocess technology market with a 44.0% market share, whereas, CDMO/contract research organization segment is expected to occupy over 40% of the market share.

By product, the upstream segment dominated the global Bioprocess Technology market with a 64.8% market share.

Europe and East Asia dominated the global bioprocess technology market occupying over 24.3% and 14.7% market share, respectively.

Some of the leading companies of bioprocess technology are focusing on their extensive portfolio of single-use cell culture bioreactors, containers, strong distribution channels, and strategic selling to the leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities.

The key market players covered by FMI include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sartorius, Merck KGa, Danaher Corporation, Applikon Biotechnology B.V., Lonza AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent technologies, Solida Biotech GmBH, and Waters Corporation.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-13890

Why Future Market Insights?

Comprehensive analysis on evolving purchase pattern across different geographies

Detailed insights of market segments and sub-segments for historical as well as forecast period

A competitive analysis of prominent players and emerging players in the keyword market

Detailed information about the product innovation, mergers and acquisitions lined up in upcoming years

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Mr. Debashish Roy

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com