North America Passenger Information System Market to Grow with CAGR value 10.7% by 2027 with Revenue US$ 13,257.96 million- Business Market Insights

The Passenger Information System market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5,912.57 million in 2019 to US$ 13,257.96 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The North American region constitutes developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada, and Mexico as a developing nation. North America is considered to be one of the most advanced regions with regards to advanced technology adoption and network infrastructure. Governments in this region are taking various initiatives to digitalize and improve the information system across the public transport sector. Furthermore, most transport sectors have implemented passenger information system solutions and services in the region on a large scale as the network connectivity is available in every corner.

Leading North America Passenger Information System Market Players :

Alstom

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Teleste Corporation

Thales Group

Wabtec Corporation

North America Passenger Information System Market Segmentation

North America Passenger Information System Market, by Component

Solution

Services

North America Passenger Information System Market, by Location

On Board

In Station

North America Passenger Information System Market – by Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways and Airways

North America Passenger Information System Market – by Functional Model

Multimedia display

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance

Content Management Systems

