North America Electric Beds Market is expected to bloom with Revenue US$ 1,798.88 million by 2027 with a CAGR value of 9.8%2 min read
The North America electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 1,798.88 million by 2027 from US$ 816.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Electric beds are beds, which allow adjusting both the upper and lower body positions and adjusting the height of the bed itself. They may help a variety of medical complaints and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds.
Get Sample Copy of this North America Electric Beds Market research report at –https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00019162
Major Key Players Covered In This Report:
- Arjo Medical Devices
- Hill Rom Holding Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Malvestio Spa
- LINET
- Gendron Inc.
- Joerns Healthcare LLC
NORTH AMERICA ELECTRIC BEDS SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Semi-Automatic Electric Bed
- Fully-Automatic Electric Bed
By Application
- General Bed
- Intensive Care Bed
- Bariatric Bed
- Birthing Bed
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Dentistry
- Others
Order a Copy of this North America Electric Beds Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00019162
Reasons to buy the report
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the North America electric beds market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels driving the North America electric beds market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the North America electric beds market.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/