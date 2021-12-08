December 8, 2021

North America Cartilage Degeneration Market anticipated to Reach revenue US$ 6,998.45 million by 2027

The North America cartilage degeneration market is expected to reach US$ 6,998.45 million by 2027 from US$ 4,889.27 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Degeneration of cartilage leads to pain and chronic inflammation in joints of a human body. Furthermore, damaged cartilage can potentially influence the quality of a patient’s life. Continuous research and developments are innovating new techniques and methodologies to deal with damaged cartilages. A few of these techniques comprise joint replacement, cell therapies, and chondroplasty.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Cartilage Degeneration Market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

North America cartilage degeneration market segmentation

By Procedure Type

  • Joint Replacement
  • Chondroplasty
  • Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing
  • Osteochondral Transplant
  • Meniscus Transplants
  • Others

By Application

  • Knee
  • Hips
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Academic & Research Institutes

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Cartilage Degeneration Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America Cartilage Degeneration Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

