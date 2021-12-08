North America AI-Powered Checkout Market Ready to Boost Growth during 2019-2027, Noted BMI

The North America AI-Powered Checkout Market size was valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$ from 2019 to 2027. AI-powered checkout provides various benefits such as quickly and easily installed, reducing the queue line in the shops, reducing labor costs, improving the customer experience, and improving profit margins. They are thereby increasing acceptance of AI-powered checkout, which triggers the growth of the AI-powered checkout market.

Further, growing digitalization in the retail stores, coupled with the increase in the number of retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets across the globe, provides a lucrative opportunity for the AI-powered checkout market player.

Leading companies reviewed in the market‎ report are:

Mashgin, Inc.

AiFi Inc.

FOCAL SYSTEMS INC.

Accel Robotics Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

NCR Corporation

Standard Cognition

Trigo

Zippin

Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment represented the largest share of the overall market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of technology advancements in machine vision, facial recognition, shelf sensors, barcodes, quick response (QR) codes, and RFID tags. However, services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing AI-powered checkout component. Further, the AI-powered checkout market is segmented into the supermarket and hypermarket, departmental stores, and others based on the end-user.

North America AI-Powered Checkout Market Research report Segmentations:

AI-Powered Checkout Market – By Component

Solution

Services

AI-Powered Checkout Market – By End-user

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors.

Research Methodology

To compute the North America AI-Powered Checkout market size, the report considers the income produced from the deals of the market suppliers. The income created from the deals of market is determined through essential and optional exploration. The vital participants working in the market across the globe are recognized through optional examination and a comparing definite investigation of the top merchants in the market is finished. The market size figuring additionally incorporates clinical preliminary stage division decided utilizing optional sources and confirmed through essential sources.

