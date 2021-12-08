Online Coding for Kids Market – A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

The latest study released on the Global Online Coding for Kids Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Online Coding for Kids market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Codakid (United States),Coding Dojo, Inc. (United States),Coding Zen (India),EduCode Academy (Canada),Flatiron School (United States),General Assembly (Canada),Logiscool Ltd. (Hungary),Shaw Academy, Pvt.Ltd. (India),Springboard (United States),Thinkful, Inc (United States)

Definition:

As new educational models gain popularity, debates about how to integrate programming skills and a ” maker mentality” into the curriculum have grown. Educators are increasingly realising that teaching coding to children will not only make it simpler for them to comprehend how information technology works, but will also provide them with a life skill. There are many different programming language tools for teaching youngsters how to code, but none of them are based on complete approaches that allow minors to understand the foundations of coding. For youngsters aged 5 and above, several platforms provide an intuitive visual programming language that is more game centric.

Market Trends:

High Investments in Celebrity Endorsements

Evolution of Courses to offer Additional Features Such as Carrer Counselling & Project Assistance



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Computer Science as Carrer Option

Emergence of Coding as a Basic Pillar to Majority Subjects

Growing Awareness About Benefits of Coding on Kidsâ€™ Overall Mental ability



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Government Spending Across Developed and Developing Economies

The Global Online Coding for Kids Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Language (Java & Java script, SQL, HTML, Python, CSS Ruby, Others), Level (Pre-Level Coding – Grade KG to 2, Elementary-Level Coding – Grade 3 to 5, Middle-Level Coding – Grade 6 to 8, High-Level Coding – Grade 9 to 12), Course (Crash Course, Comprehensive Package, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Online Coding for Kids Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Online Coding for Kids market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Online Coding for Kids Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Online Coding for Kids Market Production by Region Online Coding for Kids Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Online Coding for Kids Market Report:

Online Coding for Kids Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Online Coding for Kids Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Online Coding for Kids Market

Online Coding for Kids Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Online Coding for Kids Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

Online Coding for Kids Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Online Coding for Kids Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



