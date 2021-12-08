IT Software and Services Market is expected to register a strong growth of 7.2% in its CAGR during the projected period 2020

The market is expected to register a strong growth of 7.2% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 8,628.2 million by 2020. Both the IT software and services segments made considerable contribution to the overall growth of Russian IT market in the European region.

Increased e-government and e-banking initiatives by governments and banks are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for IT software and services in Russia.

Also, introduction of new technologies for enterprise mobility and big data analytics by key players such as IBM, SAP and IBM are expected to boost the market growth, thereby increasing competitiveness in the market.

The banking, communication, media and entertainment, and manufacturing sectors owe a significant contribution to the Russian IT software and services market.

In this study, we analyse the Russian IT software and services market between 2013 and 2020. We focus on:

Key IT trends, development and technology adoption in Russia and across all the verticals

Market value and forecast by IT software & services, and verticals

Relative market attractiveness by verticals and position of IT software and services providers by industry presence and product portfolio

Russian IT software and service provider landscape and recommendations for market players

Examples of Key Companies

Competitive landscape of key players, such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, IBS Group, Hewlett-Packard Company, LANIT Group, Compulink Group, Asteros and I-Teco inRussian IT software and services market.

Table Of Content

An Overview of Economy

1.1. Russian Economy Overview

1.2. Russian Economy PESTEL Analysis

An Overview of IT Market in Russia

2.1. Russian IT Market Drivers & Restraints

2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison: Russia V.s. Global IT Software & Services Market, 2013 – 2020 (%)

Russian IT Market Value Forecast ($ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2013 – 2020

3.1. Russian IT Market Analysis by Type

3.2. Russian Software & Services Market Analysis by Type

An Overview of IT Market in Russia by Verticals

4.1. Russia V.s. Global IT Market CAGR, by Type, 2014 – 2020 (%)

4.2. IT Spending to GVA, by Verticals, (%)

4.3. Overall Trends Analysis by Verticals

4.4. Potential Clients by Verticals

Major IT Topics in Russia

5.1. Major IT Technologies Implementation Scenario in Russia

5.2. Future Roadmap

5.3. Russian IT Market Relative Market Attractiveness in Russian IT Market, by Verticals, 2013

5.4. Verticals Maturity Level Analysis Over different Time period

Key Market Outlooks Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key IT Software Providers in Russia

7.2. Key IT Services Providers in Russia

