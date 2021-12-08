Asparagus Market Analysis by Regions, Types, Applications and Key Companies Contribution (2021-2027)

Key excerpts from Future Market Insights’ latest report on the global asparagus market project that by the end of 2027, around 10,300,521.7 metric tonnes (MT) of asparagus will be consumed across the globe. The sales of 10 million MT of asparagus are estimated to bring in revenues worth over US$ 37 Bn. Rising awareness among consumers regarding benefits of consuming asparagus is expected to instrument the growth in global consumption. By helping consumers boost their immunity, enhance brain function, and at certain extent, fight cancer, asparagus will continue to be an essential vegetable rich in nutrients.

Asparagus is actively sought by major companies as a key ingredient in soups on account of its nutritive properties and palatable taste. Asparagus is widely predicted to become the primary choice in the soup manufacturing industry as many companies already make soup with asparagus and this is only expected to grow in the future.

As a vegetable, asparagus is quite popular to prepare ready-to-eat foods, and asparagus is grated and mixed with other food products such as mixed vegetables and chicken to concoct truly delicious preparations. An increasing demand for asparagus in fresh food products such as brine and pickled asparagus, soups and sauces is likely to give a good boost to the revenue growth of the fresh segment by type in the global asparagus market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2588

In spite of ample production and growing awareness regarding benefits of asparagus, the market is poised to grow at a moderate place. In terms of volume, the market is projected to showcase a 2.2% CAGR, while global asparagus revenues are projected to soar sluggishly at 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The report, titled “Asparagus Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” has identifies key restraints for the growth of global asparagus sales, which include:

Farmers Opting for Direct Marketing – Farmers cultivating asparagus sell their produce by themselves, through traditional village bazaars and roadside outlets. Large and small restaurants as well as common consumers are also preferring to purchase this farm-fresh asparagus through direct marketing of farmers. This practice is impacting the global asparagus sales, but at a moderate extent.

Farmers cultivating asparagus sell their produce by themselves, through traditional village bazaars and roadside outlets. Large and small restaurants as well as common consumers are also preferring to purchase this farm-fresh asparagus through direct marketing of farmers. This practice is impacting the global asparagus sales, but at a moderate extent. High Costs for Processing & Storage of Asparagus – The most crucial inhibitor for growth of global asparagus sales is the need for higher capital investment in storage and processing of asparagus. Cost of packaging, cooling and transportation is relatively high, which reduces the price per pound of asparagus. Reduction in price per pound further leads to monetary losses for manufacturers. Processed asparagus, such as asparagus in brine, soups, mixed vegetable products etc., being sold at higher cost price, is expected to result in lower uptake among some sections of consumers in the world.

Leading manufacturers of asparagus include: Altar Produce LLC, Sociedad Agrícola Virú, DanPer Trujillo S.A.C., Limgroup B.V., TEBOZA BV, THIERMANN SPAGEL FARM, ILIOS – The Greek Asparagus Company, BEJO SEEDS LTD., Spargelhof Elsholz Gbr, Cutter Asparagus Seed, JERSEY ASPARAGUS FARMS, INC., Consorzio Associazione Produttori Ortofrutticoli Foggia, Mazzoni Vivai, and California Asparagus Seed and Transplants, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

By Type

Fresh

Canned

Frozen

By Colour

White

Green

View TOC Of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asparagus-market/table-of-content

Additional Highlights from the Report –

By the end of 2017, the report estimates that over 8.2 million MT of asparagus will consumed globally, raking in US$ 27.7 Bn revenues

Towards the end of 2027, over three-fourth of global revenues will be accounted by sales of fresh asparagus

Likewise, green asparagus will also hold 75% share of global revenues throughout the forecast period, registering revenue growth at 3.3% CAGR

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]