Yogurt Market 2021 Top Companies Report Covers, Impact, Top Countries analysis 2026

The report, titled “Yogurt Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” compiles leading manufacturers of yogurt in the world.

The low fat and fat free yogurt segment is expected to gain more than 25 BPS between 2016 and 2026, due to rising awareness among people regarding the health benefits of low fat and fat free yogurt. The segment is expected to reach the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period. In 2017, the low fat and fat free yogurt segment in the global yogurt market is expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 14 Bn and is anticipated to be valued more than US$ 36 Bn by the end of 2026.

Low fat and fat free yogurt contains a low amount of fat as compared to traditional yogurt, which is manufactured from whole milk. The low fat and fat free and regular/plain yogurt segments are expected to witness similar Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. However, the low fat and fat free yogurt segment is expected to witness significant growth post 2020 owing to rising health consciousness among consumers supporting its demand.

Health benefits associated with yogurt consumption, which include lowering incidence of high blood pressure, aiding digestion, improving skin tone and being completely organic, have majorly instrumented the growth in global demand for yogurt-based drinks & edibles. At present, Future Market Insights values the global yogurt market at US$ 86.9 Bn, expects it to soar at 10% CAGR, and bring in US$ 232.1 Bn revenues by the end of 2026. Apropos such projections, the demand for yogurt products in the world is bound to surge, compelling food & beverage makers to extend their production capacity, and concurrently improve their offerings for yogurt consumers.

Supermarket Shelves to Remain Stacked up with Flavoured Yogurt Drinks

The report also reveals that easy availability of raw ingredients has stimulated large-scale production of yogurt, allowing manufacturers to increasing production of various types of yogurt products. In 2016, global consumption of fruit-based yogurt reached an estimated 3,591.2 KT. While regular or plain yogurt will keep garnering consistent demand, global sales of low fat & fat-free yogurt are anticipated to grow at 10.2% CAGR. Although, bland-tasting regular yogurt will keep losing its market presence as a majority of global yogurt consumers will demand some flavours in these products. Throughout the forecast period, flavoured yogurt are anticipated to account for more than half of global revenues.

Key findings in the report indicate that almost every other yogurt product in the world will be consumed in form of drinks. While demand for strained or Greek yogurt is also considerably high, more than 40,000 KT on yogurt will be consumed as drinks or beverages by the end of 2026. Growing consumption of yogurt is also being facilitated by effective distribution through supermarkets and retail stores. Collectively, more than three-fourth of global yogurt revenues will emanate from these distribution channels.

