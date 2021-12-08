Fruit Concentrate Puree Market- Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

In its latest publication, titled “Fruit Concentrate Purée Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” Future Market Insights projects that such factors will restrain the global fruit concentrate purée market from growing robustly. The global market for fruit concentrate purée, which is presently valued over US$ 1,300 Mn, is anticipated to register a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 2,149.1 Mn by the end of 2026. In the due course of this forecast period, the global consumption of fruit concentrate purée will also propel moderately, recording the global sales of just over 6,000 tons and showcasing a volume CAGR of 3.7%.

The Exotic Fruit segment in the global fruit concentrate puree market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 400 Mn in 2017, which is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period to reach more than US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026. The Exotic Fruit concentrate puree market is anticipated to record absolute $ opportunity of US$ 274.34 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Exotic Fruit segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

An unyielding competition between local manufacturers and global players has lowered the momentum for international trade of fruit concentrate purée. To rev up the native production of fruit concentrate purée, countries are fortifying their importation laws, levying additional duty on imports of purée concentrates.

While strong import barriers & uptight antidumping laws are diminishing the global supply for fruit concentrate purée, the global economic meltdown is also impeding the demand for such products.

Undulating import-export and trade policies are inducing instability in the overall growth of global fruit concentrate purée market.

The demand-supply gap in the global market for fruit concentrate purée is further aggravated when harsh environmental conditions end up ruining the produce of fruit plantations across the globe.

According to the report, the widened demand-supply gap in the global fruit concentrate purée market might shrink down due to rising yield of non-GMO fruit plantations. Growing use of purée concentrates in production of baby foods and longer shelf-life of such products is also likely to drive the global sales of fruit concentrate purée in the years to come. Among all regions in the world, the fruit concentrate purée market in Latin America has been predicted to display an unmatched growth in terms of volume and value. While North America and Western Europe will dominate with more than 50% share in global revenues, Latin America’s fruit concentrate purée revenues will be soaring vigorously at more than 11% CAGR. The report indicates lucrative growth for fruit concentrate purée in Latin America, and also signifies impressive revenue growth in Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

Agrana Juice GmbH and Doehler GmbH will remain two key companies dominating the competitive landscape of global fruit concentrate purée market. These companies are actively contributing in global production of purée concentrates from all fruit families; citrus, berry, orchard as well as exotic. Companies such as Tree Top Inc., and Watt’s SA are specialising in production of exotic and orchard fruit concentrate purée, while the global market is also witnessing considerable participation from companies such as China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., Cobell Ltd., Fénix S.A., Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Kerr Concentrates Inc., and Tianjin Kunyu International Co. Ltd.

Key findings in the report also predict that demand for citrus and exotic fruit concentrate purée will gain traction during the forecast period. While orchards will be the largest fruit family, dominating global fruit concentrate purée revenues, revenues from sales of exotic and citrus fruit concentrate purée will soar steadily at over 5% CAGR. By the end of 2026, more than US$ 1,400 Mn revenues are projected to be arising from sales of fruit concentrate purée with no added sugars. Based on the applications, the global fruit concentrate purée market gets split into food and beverage applications, with the former accounting for dominant revenue share – nearly 60%