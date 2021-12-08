South America Electronic Shelf Label Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Pricer AB

According to a new market research report “South America Electronic Shelf Label Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The SAM electronic shelf label market is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 million in 2019 to US$ 38.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Pricer AB

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.

Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the SAM electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the SAM electronic shelf label market. Large infrastructural developments in Latin America has resulted in the growth of the commercial complexes, shopping malls, hospitals, hypermarkets, non-food retail stores, supermarkets, etc.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for South America Electronic Shelf Label solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on South America Electronic Shelf Label solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for South America Electronic Shelf Label Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of South America Electronic Shelf Label market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for South America Electronic Shelf Label Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the South America Electronic Shelf Label Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

