Avian influenza vaccines Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2028

Avian influenza is defined as the disease caused by infection by the bird flu Type-A virus. These viruses are found commonly in aquatic birds and they can cause infection in domestic poultry and other species of birds. Based on the protein present on the virus surface, the influenza Type-A virus can be sub-classified into neuraminidase (NA) and hemagglutinin (HA). Based on their molecular characteristics and ability to cause disease and mortality in chicken, the avian influenza virus can be classified into highly pathogenic and low pathogenic. However, both are known to spread rapidly in poultry.

The avian influenza vaccines market is driving due to the high demand for poultry for consumption, ongoing research for the development of effective vaccines for disease prevention. Moreover, the growing prevalence of diseases, primarily in developing regions, is a major cause of over 90% of mortality in poultry.

1. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

2. CAVAC

3. CEVA

4. DHN

5. Elanco

6. FATRO S.p.A.

7. Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI)

8. Merck Animal Health (a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.)

9. Merial (a Sanofi Company)

10. QianYuanHao Biological Corporation Limited

11. Ringpu Biology

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Avian influenza vaccines Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Avian influenza vaccines Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Avian influenza vaccines Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The avian influenza vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, strain and application. Based on vaccine type, the market is segmented as inactivated vaccines, live recombinant vaccines, and combination vaccines. On the basis of strain, the market is categorized as H5 strain, H7 strain, and H9 strain. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as chicken, duck & goose, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Avian influenza vaccines Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Avian influenza vaccines Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market – By Vaccine Type

1.3.2 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market – By Strain

1.3.3 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market – By Application

1.3.4 Avian Influenza Vaccines Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AVIAN INFLUENZA VACCINES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AVIAN INFLUENZA VACCINES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

