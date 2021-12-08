Replacement Sheets Market is projected to reach worth US$ 117.0 Mn in 2021 and to expand at a steady 4.6% CAGR by 2031 end

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Replacement Sheets market was valued at over US$ 111.9 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Sales of replacement sheets stagnated to an extent due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the novel COVID-19 outbreak. However, with a persistent rise in medical procedures related to COVID-19 and other disorders, demand for replacement sheets grew at a 4.3% CAGR in 2020.

Expedited vaccine drives, resumption of production and logistics, and growing preference for retail through online channels are anticipated to positively shape the sales outlook for replacement sheets over the assessment period.

Replacement sheet based patient transfer is one of the crucial methods to change/move patient’s position within healthcare settings. Usage of these sheets ensure that the patient transfer is easy and safer. Moreover, it is the most comfortable method of patient handling for healthcare professionals and the patient.

The geriatric population is most likely to undergo old-age mobility disorders. For example, as per the World Economic Forum, Japan has the title for having around 29% of the largest geriatric population over 65 years out of the total population in mid-2020.

Key players operating in the replacement sheets market are investing in research and development top launch products with different technologies. This is indicative of the emergence safe and high-quality products that would minimize patient’s complications, resulting in lucrative growth prospects for regional and global market players.

“Government initiatives adopted to improve the healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, coupled with rising demand for affordable and safer patient repositioning equipment will continue providing tailwinds to replacement sheets sales over the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Request The Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13999

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The turn sheet segment is expected to gain 1.6X revenue in the market by 2031.

Based on end-users, the hospital segment accounted for more than 28% of the market share in 2020.

of the market share in 2020. The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America replacement sheets market, capturing 81% of the total market share in 2021.

of the total market share in 2021. Replacement sheets market in Germany is anticipated to expand at a 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The U.K. is expected to emerge as a lucrative market, growing at a 4.3% CAGR through 2031.

through 2031. China will remain an attractive pocket, commanding over nearly half of the East Asia replacement sheets market share in 2021.

Sales of replacement sheets in Japan are projected to grow at a 4.0% CAGR, while South Korea holds 19.0% of the East Asia market share currently.

Speak To Analyst about queries @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13999

Competitive Landscape

To gain a competitive edge in the global replacement sheets market, key market players are investing in strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Apart from this, players are focusing on new product developments to deliver safer and convenient options to ensure patient’s comfortability and safety in both existing and new markets. For instance:

Etac, in July 2019, acquired a 70% stake in the US Company, HoverTech International, to strengthen its position in the patient handling segment in the US market.

More Insights into the Replacement Sheets Market Report

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global replacement sheets market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on replacement sheets segment based on product (slide sheet {disposable slide sheets and reusable slide sheets} and turn sheet {disposable turn sheets, reusable turn sheets and air transfer gliding sheets}), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, long term care centres, skill nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and others) across seven major regions.

Buy Industry Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13999

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/replacement-sheets-market/table-of-content