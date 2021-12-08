Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market: Innovation and Product Premiumization to Boost Growth 2020-2028



The neonatal and prenatal devices are used for the diagnosis and monitoring the maternal and fetal (fetus) health. The neonatal and prenatal care is required in case of premature infants, where the new born has under developed organs like lungs, digestive tract and others. These infants are also susceptible to various disorders such as mental retardation, vision, hearing problem and others. The various equipment are used in monitoring the premature infants such as apnea monitor, arterial line, cardiopulmonary monitor and others.

The neonatal and prenatal devices market is expected to grow in coming years owing to rise in incidence of premature birth, increase in awareness for neonatal and prenatal care, increase in technological advancement in neonatal and prenatal equipment, and government initiatives. Also, the medical device companies that launching new innovative equipment to provide better neonatal and prenatal care is expected to provide new opportunities for neonatal and prenatal devices market.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Atom Medical Corp.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Getinge AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Vyaire Medical INC

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Segmentation:

The global Neonatal and prenatal devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as ultrasound and ultrasonography devices, infant warmers and incubators, phototherapy equipment, neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory assistance and monitoring devices, and others. On the basis of end user, the global Neonatal and prenatal devices market is segmented into hospitals, pediatrics, gynecology, and others.

