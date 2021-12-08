The Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 15 Bn through 2021, likely to surge at a vigorous 5% CAGR by 2030: FMI Study

Increasing number of post-operative eye infections, emergence of new pathogens and poor eye hygiene practices are increasing the prevalence of eye infections worldwide. With the incidence unlikely to reduce anytime soon, Future Market Insights (FMI) in a study has reported the demand for Ophthalmic Eye Drops to rise at above 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

The National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey indicated that Americans made more than 4 million visits to ambulatory physicians for bacterial conjunctivitis in 2005. Approximately 70% of patients with acute conjunctivitis present to primary and urgent care providers, which accounts for 1% of all primary care office visits. Adenoviruses account for 65 to 90% of cases of viral conjunctivitis.

The soaring cases of eye infections have been driving ophthalmic eye drops sales. While the report presents positive outlook for growth, ongoing restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak might hamper sales.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to negatively impact the ophthalmic eye drops market. Significant reduction in physician office visits and subsequent decline in the number of prescriptions and OTC eye drop purchases are expected to hamper the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speedy vaccination programs against COVID are expected to enable market recovery in the coming 1-2 years.

New eye drop product launches, branded as well as generic, are expected to be hampered in the short term due to disruptions in the supply chain, delayed pipeline research and development and shift in the priority of leading healthcare companies to COVID-19 vaccine and treatment developments.

According to the report, institutional sales of ophthalmic eye drops will rise considerably in the coming years. It will account for over half of ophthalmic eye drops sold through the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market Study

Ophthalmic eye drops market will expand consistently to surpass a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2021

The U.S. holds over 92.1% share of the North American market, but Canada is projected to expand faster at around 4.0% CAGR

share of the North American market, but Canada is projected to expand faster at Rising cases of eye infection will drive sales in the U.K., enabling it register 9% y-o-y growth in 2021

y-o-y growth in 2021 Rising willingness to spend on advanced eye care will drive sales in Germany and France

Expansion of the healthcare sector will emerge as chief growth driver in China and Japan. Both countries will exhibit high demand for dilation drops

“Increasing prevalence of eye infections, technological advancements, and high risk of infections from increasing use of contact lens are expected to boost the growth of the ophthalmic eye drops market.” says the FMI Analyst

Due to their increasingly active lifestyle and desire for better aesthetics, many people are shifting to contact lenses. However, many ocular infections are associated with the use of contact lenses. Each year in the United States, approximately 1 million eye infections occur related primarily to keratitis, a fungal infection of the cornea, and contact lens infections account for estimated direct costs of $175 million. In addition, 40.9 million U.S. adults wear contact lenses, and 99% of 4,269 contact-lens wearers were reported at least one contact lens – related hygiene behaviour associated with an increased risk for eye infection or inflammation. Nearly a million eye infections requiring a trip to the doctor happen each year, many of them related to contact lens use.

Who is Winning?

The top players are focusing on increasing acquisitions at the regional level. Acquisitions empower the company with products and increase the company’s portfolio. The company acquires other players to possess well-established products and solutions that are expected to become a good revenue source for the acquirer. Acquisitions also enable the company to enter new emerging markets as well as enhance their presence in existing markets. Furthermore, key market players such as Novartis and Gerresheimer AG are focusing on the expansion of their market reach in different regions. For example-

In November 2020, Gerresheimer Regensburg announced that it is expanding its production area in Germany. The company has planned the expansion of its production capacity in small batch production, as a result of increasing development projects for pharmaceutical and medical technology products.

In November 2019, Sandoz announced that it has entered into a binding agreement for the planned acquisition of the Japanese business of Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, strengthening its position in the world’s third largest generics market.

Some of the key market players covered by FMI include

Novartis AG

Bausch & Lomb

Akorn, Inc.

Biomedica

AdvaCare Pharma

C2 PHARMA

Kraeber GmbH

Iskon Remedies

HANSHIN GROUP

Berry Global Inc.

Nolato AB

Bormioli Pharma

WG Pro-Manufacturing Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging,

Aptar Group Inc.

Amcor Plc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for ophthalmic eye drops?

The U.S. currently leads the global market for ophthalmic eye drops. Sales in the U.S. will be around 29% of total global demand throughout the forecast period.

Which are the top-selling ophthalmic eye drops?

Dilation eye drops are dominating the drug class segment in the ophthalmic eye drops market as compared to other products owing to their high demand.

Which are some of the leading companies offering ophthalmic eye drops?

Some of the leading companies offering ophthalmic eye drops are Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb, Akorn, Inc., Biomedica, AdvaCare Pharma, C2 PHARMA, Kraeber GmbH, Iskon Remedies, HANSHIN GROUP, Berry Global Inc., Nolato AB, Bormioli Pharma, WG Pro-Manufacturing Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Aptar Group Inc., Acor Plc., and others.

Which distribution channel is driving revenue of ophthalmic eye drops?

Institutional sales is leading the distribution channel segment of the ophthalmic eye drops demand.

