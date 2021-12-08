The Skincare Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 8,823.4 Mn in 2021, and to grow at an 8.1% CAGR through 2021-2031 | FMI

Increase In awareness regarding advanced Skincare products and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive skincare market. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global skincare market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 8,823.4 Mn in 2021.

Skincare products such as skin cleansers, hand sanitizer, skin conditioners, and surgical scrubs are increasingly used to maintain skin hygiene and to prevent the spread of infections. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in demand for hand sanitizers amid COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the growth of the skincare market.

Moreover, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired diseases such as surgical site infection (SSI) is creating opportunities for growth. Sales will surge further as a result of the increasing awareness about advanced skincare products. Social media & innovative online campaigns aimed at creating awareness are therefore reshaping the skincare market.

Increasing market consolidation activities, adoption of strategic agreements among the leading manufacturers and increasing research activities aimed at launching effective products are some of the factors enabling growth. Some of the leading players are aiming to strengthen their product portfolio by launching a various online campaign. For instance, in 2021, Galderma Laboratories, L.P.-Cetaphil launched an innovative digital campaign to connect with millions of consumers experiencing skin sensitivity with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2021-2031)

Key Takeaways from Skincare Market Study

Skincare market is expected to rise at 1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

between 2021 and 2031 High willingness among consumers to spend on personal health and hygiene will drive growth in the U.S., which will account for over 85% of sales in North America by 2031

The U.K. will remain a key market for skincare products within Europe. Rising demand from various hospitals, healthcare, and critical care centers will continue supporting growth

Expansion of the healthcare sector will push growth in Germany, which will account for maximum skincare products sales within Europe’s healthcare sector

Strong growth is likely in China, as consumers increasingly focus on hygiene and sanitization to prevent the risk of infection

“Rising Prevalence of Surgical-site infections and infective diseases and growing demand for hand sanitizers are driving the growth of global skincare market. Key players trying to partner with R&D Companies, patent licensees & holders, reputable manufacturers, prestigious universities, government agencies worldwide to develop and commercializing novel products based on pioneered and patented technologies,” said a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

The leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development to develop effective and compatible skincare products that can meet the end-use demand. The current pandemic outbreaks and the growing demand for hand sanitizing product have led manufacturers to ramp up their research efforts to expand their product portfolio.

Besides this, several key players are focusing on market consolidation activities such as a merger, acquisition, supply distribution partnerships, and launching new products. This is leading to high competitiveness in the market. Key manufacturers are also keen to expand the market footprint.

For instance, in 2020, GOJO has expanded its product portfolio to increases sales of PURELL sanitizer, wipes, soap and surface spray by establishing a new manufacturing facility in Maple Heights and Navarre, Ohio.

Some of the market players covered by FMI include are 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Ecolab, Whiteley Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Carrollclean, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., PDI, Inc., Betco Corporation, Pal International, PSK Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Metrex Research, LLC., Gojo Industries, Inc., Unilever, Steris Plc, Procter & Gamble and among others consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions and new product launches.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings the comprehensive research report on forecast revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global skincare market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the skincare market on basis of product such as Skin Cleansers, Hand Sanitizers, Surgical Scrubs, Skin Conditioner and Other. Based on form the skincare market is segmented as Liquid, Gel & Lotions, Wipes and Spray & Foams. Based on end-users such as Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, Long Term Care Centers, Critical Care Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Research Institutes and Homecare Settings across seven major regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for skincare products?

The US currently leads the North American market for skincare products. Sales in the US will be over 85% in the total North America demand throughout the forecast period.

Which is the most used type of product in the skincare market?

Hand sanitizers are dominating the market for skincare as the leading product category. The rising prevalence of various skin infections, gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases will increase the use of hand sanitizers as a safety method to prevent the risk of infection.

Who is the Leading End User of Skin Care Products?

Hospitals are leading the end-user segment of the skincare market, owing to their high consumption of skincare products.

