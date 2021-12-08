The Surface Disinfectants Market is expected to surpass US$ 6.8 Bn in 2021 and estimated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 8.8% through 2031

Surface Disinfectants are the synthetic substances that are used for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces such as counterparts, floors, and walls. They kill as well as resist microorganisms, such as fungi, viruses, and bacteria. In the last few years the sales of surface disinfectants have remarkably increased, thanks to improved awareness about the importance of proper health and hygiene. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a study has forecast the trend to continue, enabling the Surface Disinfectants market to surpass US$ 6.8 Bn in 2021.

The fundamental factor boosting the Surface disinfectants sales is the increasing occurrences of infections around the world. Direction from International associations such as the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), World Health Organization (WHO), and International Federation of Infection Control (IFIC) often encourage disinfection to contain the spread of viruses, which will bode well for the market.

High level disinfectants, preferably in liquid form have emerged as top-selling products in the market, which hospitals will continue as the leading end user. The demand from hospitals segment is forecast to surge at above 6.4% CAGR.

Hospitals are receiving an increasing footfall of patients, besides which focus on ensuring improved patient care and a safe environment for patients as well as healthcare providers is fuelling disinfectant demand. Besides this, the aim at preventing the risk of hospital acquired infections will continue creating sales opportunities.

Get Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1177

Key Takeaways from Surface Disinfectants Market Study

Surface disinfectants market will register growth at 8.8% CAGR . Sales are expected to surge amid COVID-19 outbreak

. Sales are expected to surge amid COVID-19 outbreak The U.S. will spearhead growth in North America, accounting for maximum sales of surface disinfectants. Increasing healthcare spending will seal the dominance of the U.S.

Presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure catapults the U.K. as a lucrative market for surface disinfectants

Germany and France will continue exhibiting high demand, thanks to increasing focus on health and wellness

Post COVID-19, sales will rise at a remarkable pace in China, Japan, and South Korea

“Rise in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), recent COVID-19 outbreak and growing healthcare spending, will continue driving sales,” said a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Request For Report TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surface-disinfectant-market/table-of-content



Who is Winning?

To sustain the market, manufacturers are working towards development of innovative products that are not only suitable and required for surgeries in hospital but also for increasing the hygiene level of patients. This is because, when the patient is safe and away from HAIs he will be more co-operative throughout the procedure.

For an instance, in 2021, P&G launched Microban 24, the new disinfectant brand in the UK, the product range offers unrivalled protection against bacteria in homes, not only initially killing 99.9% of bacteria and select viruses, including COVID-19 virus and flu virus, but continuing to kill bacteria for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches.

In 2020, Solvay launched two new products Actizone™ and Amni® Virus-Bac OFF at the forefront of innovation, which will eliminate and keep bacteria and viruses away from many surfaces and avoid cross-contamination.

Valuable Insights into Surface Disinfectants Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global surface disinfectants market, analysing historical demand from 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for 2021-2031. The study reveals growth projections on the aerosol packaging market on the basis of product type (high-level disinfectants, low level disinfectants, and intermediate level disinfectants), material (aluminum, tin plated steel, plastic, and glass), form (liquid, gel & lotions, wipes, and sprays & foams ) and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, rehabilitation centers, long term care centers, critical care centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academics and research institutes) across seven regions.

Any Queries, Contact us @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1177

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which is the most lucrative market for surface disinfectants?

North America has emerged as the leading market for surface disinfectants. The U.S. currently spearheads the sales in North America.

Which is the top-selling type of surface disinfectant?

High-Level surface disinfectants is expected to emerge as the most lucrative products, as they offer a wide range of use against various viruses.

Which are some of the leading companies offering surface disinfectants?

Some of the leading companies in this landscape are Procter & Gamble, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, 3M Company, Lonza Group AG, and others.

Which is the preferred form for surface disinfectants?

Surface disinfectants are primarily preferred in liquid form.

Who is the leading end user of surface disinfectants?

Hospitals are expected to dominate the market for surface disinfectants as the leading end user.

Buy Industry Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1177

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]