Office LED Lamps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cooper Industries, General Electric, Dialight

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Samsung (South Korea),Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands),Cooper Industries Inc. (Ireland),General Electric Company (United States),Cree Inc. (United States),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Dialight plc (United Kingdom),Zumtobel Group AG (Austria),Virtual Extension (Israel),OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

Scope of the Report of Office LED Lamps

LED lamp also known as the LED light bulb is an electric device that produces visible light from electric current. The lifespan for LED lamp is many a time longer than equivalent incandescent lamps and are more efficient than a fluorescent lamp. Several companies and traders are driven by the commercial sector and LED lights to influence them in making profit margins and enhanced efficiency to the transactions. LED lamps are widely used in office premise due to its various benefits such as high energy efficiency, durability & flexibility and environmentally friendly features.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (20W, 25W-30W, 30-50W, 50W), Application (Decoration, Lighting)

Market Trend:

Advancement in Lighting Technology

Market Drivers:

Rise In Demand for LED Lighting Driven By the Modernization and Development of Infrastructure Such as Smart Cities

Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting

Market Opportunities:

Development of Wireless Technology for LED Lighting Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

