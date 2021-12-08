Additive Manufacturing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Stratasys, Materialise NV, Norsk Titanium

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Additive Manufacturing Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Additive Manufacturing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

3D Systems Corporation (United States),Stratasys Ltd. (United States),The ExOne Company (United States),Arcam AB (Sweden),EOS GmbH (Germany),Ultimaker B.V. (The Netherlands),HÃ¶ganÃ¤s AB (Sweden),Materialise NV (Belgium),Norsk Titanium AS (Norway),Envisiontec GmbH (Germany),

Scope of the Report of Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is the method of connecting materials to create objects from 3D model data, layer upon layer, as opposite to subtractive manufacturing methods. This is also called as are additive processes, additive fabrication, additive techniques, layer manufacturing, additive layer manufacturing, as well as freeform fabrication. The primary applications include design/modeling, fit & function prototyping, and direct part production. Globally, additive manufacturing is changing the way organizations design & manufacture products. With correct usage, it can save impressive amounts of time & money. For companies, additive manufacturing can help trim weeks, even months, of design, prototyping, & manufacturing time, while sidestepping costly errors and enhancing product quality.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Technology (3D Printing, Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Tissue Engineering), Material (Plastic, Metals, Ceramics, Others), End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Products, Medical, Other End-Users)

Market Trend:

Increasing use of 3D Printing in Aerospace industry

Market Drivers:

New & Developed Technologies to Drive Product Customization

High Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive & Aerospace Industries

Rapid Product Development at a Low Cost

Market Opportunities:

Rising Use of Additive Manufacturing in many industries

Growing opportunities from untapped markets

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

