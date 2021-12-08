The Pulmonology Devices Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.08 Bn by 2021 and to grow at 10.7% CAGR through 2020 – 2030

Respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and lung cancer is on the rise globally. Smoking and unhealthy living environment are often identified as common causes fuelling the incidence of respiratory disorders. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), driven by the rising incidence of respiratory diseases the demand for Pulmonology Devices will rise. The market is therefore expected to surpass US$ 1.08 Bn by 2021.

Government initiatives supported by public and private organizations to spread awareness has led people to focus on early diagnosis of medical conditions to avoid delay in treatment. Furthermore, a number of players are developing new products to expand their product portfolio as well as to maintain their position in the market.

For an instance Olympus has launched a few unique pulmonology devices such as the flexible bronchoscope that has helped the company in maintaining its position in the market. A large number of domestic players are slowly emerging in Asia Pacific. Rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries and improving reimbursement policies are causing shift in focus among market players from developed to developing countries.

Moreover, the availability of pulmonology devices for healthcare professionals has been impacted by COVID-19 supply chain crisis. However, there are measures taken to manage this situation. Governments have relaxed controls to make supply easy. Export controls have been made easy by several manufacturing countries.

Major manufacturers in the pulmonology devices market are geared up and focusing on local production of pulmonology devices. According to the report, the increasing cases COPD and lung cancer will continue fuelling demand in the market.

Key Takeaways from pulmonology devices Marker Study

The demand for pulmonology devices is expected to get higher, enabling the market to exhibit 10.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

between 2020 and 2030 Backed by increasing healthcare spending, the U.S. is expected to account for nearly 90% sales in North America

sales in North America Favourable reimbursement policies will enable the U.K. to exhibit 13% y-o-y growth in 2021

y-o-y growth in 2021 Germany and France will showcase increasing investment towards expanding healthcare infrastructure, in turn fuelling the demand for pulmonology devices

Within East Asia, Japan and South Korea will represent highly attractive markets for sale

“Some of the emerging regions such as South Asia have been adopting minimally invasive surgeries to accelerate rate of diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. The rising demand for pulmonology devices and increasing focus on development of advance devices will remain chief drivers of the market.” says the FMI Analyst

Manufacturers in Japan offer affordable endoscopy devices for pulmonary disorders. For instance, companies such as Olympus Corporation and Boston Scientific are focusing on the manufacturing of wireless endoscopy systems and biopsy devices. Also, the domestic firms are focus on the development of low-cost products.

Vendors are also inclined toward strengthening their manufacturing units and distribution channels in Japan, which is projected to increase their market presence and drive the pulmonology devices sales in the near future. Moreover, presence of a large geriatric population in Japan with a well-established healthcare market, is estimated to propel the demand for endobronchial ultrasound surgeries, as elderly people are at higher risk for conventional surgeries.

Who is Winning?

Leading players in the pulmonology devices market on strengthening their market position though the Acquisition, Partnerships and expansion. For Instance,

In February 2019, the Conmed Corporation acquired privately-held Buffalo Filter LLC, a leader in surgical smoke evacuation technologies. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes smoke evacuation pencils, smoke evacuators, and laparoscopic solutions.

In November 2019, Cook Medical opened new facility in India. This office enables the company to expand its business in emerging markets.

In January 2019, the Verathon, Inc launched GlideScope® BFlex™, a single-use flexible bronchoscope that offers optimal visibility and manoeuvrability for routine airway and bronchoscopy procedures.

The key market players covered by FMI include Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medi-Globe GmbH, Ambu A/S, Verathon, Inc, consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions and new product launches.

Valuable Insights into Pulmonology Devices Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global pulmonology devices market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on pulmonology devices market on basis of product in detail cover every aspects of the market such as (pulmonary biopsy devices, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) needles, airway stents, airway extraction baskets, single-use bronchoscopes), indication (lung cancer, COPD, foreign body extraction, tracheal and bronchial stenosis and others) and End User (hospitals, pulmonology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers) across seven major regions.

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which is the most lucrative market for pulmonology devices?

The U.S currently leads the global market for pulmonology devices and is expected to continue exhibiting high demand through the forecast period.

Which is the top-selling pulmonology device?

Demand for single-use bronchoscopes is expected to remain high in the near future, especially due to higher degree of prevalence.

For which indication are pulmonary biopsy devices mostly used?

In lung cancer pulmonary biopsy devices are mostly used in all the regions

How is COVID-19 outbreak fuelling the demand for pulmonology devices?

Patients of asthma and COPD are more susceptible to COVID19 infection, which is anticipated to create growth opportunity for the pulmonology devices market.

