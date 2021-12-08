Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report-Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast to 2025

The Slovenia Cards and Payments Market research report assists in deciding and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of the industrial process that incorporates acquisition, includes engagement, monetization, and retention. To develop this all-inclusive Slovenia Cards and Payments Market research report, the market experts and analysts have studied and monitored various market factors and products. Slovenia Cards and Payments Market also offered significant factors that are likely to drive the market or restrain it during the forecasted period.

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Slovenian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2017-21e).

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Slovenia Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Slovenian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Slovenian cards and payments industry, including debit, charge and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– Ecommerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, charge, and credit cards.

Scope of this Report-

– To drive the adoption of basic bank accounts, in April 2020 the central bank updated the method of calculating fees charged for basic accounts, which are now based on the socioeconomic situation of the individual. Those eligible for social assistance and social security supplements are charged a maximum of 1.47 ($1.80) per month; for other consumers the new maximum fee is 4.90 ($5.99) per month. By capping fees, the central bank aims to incentivize more individuals (especially from lower-income groups) to obtain a basic bank account.

– To further promote electronic payments, instant payment solutions are being rolled out in the country. In April 2020, the Slovenian payments market saw the launch of a mobile-based domestic instant money transfer system. Flik allows users to make fund transfers between customers of member banks using the recipients mobile phone number or email address. The mobile payment system has been developed by 15 Slovenian commercial and savings banks, in co-operation with national payment processor Bankart. In addition to the domestic payment system, in December 2020 the pan-European instant payment infrastructure TIPS was made available to Slovenian banks, allowing them to facilitate instant cross-border fund transfers. Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and Sberbank were the first two banks to join the system initially.

– To benefit from the growing preference for alternative payments, banks and payment service providers are launching new payment services, with the latest being the June 2019 launch of Apple Pay and VALÚ. VALÚ is a smart wallet service launched by Telekom Slovenije in June 2019. It offers services such as NFC payments, mobile phone top-ups, P2P fund transfers, and payments via QR codes. Meanwhile, Apple Pay enables users to make contactless in-store, in-app, and online payments by adding their card details to their Apple device. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in May 2020, PayPal introduced payments via QR codes in 28 markets, including Slovenia. To promote usage of this service, PayPal initially waived standard seller transaction fees on sales conducted using QR codes.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Slovenian and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Slovenia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovenian cards and payments industry.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix