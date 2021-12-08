Biosimilars Market Report- Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

The Biosimilars Market research report includes market objectives and scopes during the projected period by highlighting key market segments and leading players. Biosimilars Market also has years considered during the research methodology of the market. The Biosimilars Market report offers an executive summary of the maker by covering industry trends by focusing on top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. Biosimilars Market also provides region-wise and country-wise growth rates of the Biosimilars Market.

Top Companies Mentioned in this Report- Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck KgaA, Mylan (US), Eli Lilly (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Amgen (US), Celltrion (South Korea), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Amega Biotech (Argentina), mAbxience (Switzerland), Probiomed (Mexico), Apotex (Canada), Chong Kun Dang (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China), Gedeon Richter (Hungary), Biocad (Russia), Coherus Bioscience (US), and Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany).

The report analyzes the biosimilars market by product, type of manufacturing, indication, and region. Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

The biosimilars market by service is categorized into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the increasing number of product launches/approvals, rising incidences of cancer diseases.

Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for biosimilars due to their cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, complexities in manufacturing restraining the market.

