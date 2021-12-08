December 8, 2021

Gas Processing Industry Outlook Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants

As of September 2021, North America had 1,772 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 223,561.9 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 36.6 percent. Europe had 95 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 53,851.4 mmcfd. The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 8.8 percent. Former Soviet Union had 116 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 83,125.3 mmcfd. The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 13.6 percent.

Scope of this Report-
– Updated information on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for all active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union for the period 2021-2025
– Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the gas processing industry
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook capacity data
– Assess your competitors key gas processing plants portfolio.

List of Tables in this Report-
Table 1: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 2: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Country (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 3: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 4: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (bcf), Sep 2021
Table 5: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 6: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Country (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 7: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Share of Top 3 States by Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 8: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Texas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 9: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Louisiana (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 10: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Oklahoma (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 11: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Wyoming (mmcfd), Sep 2021

Table 12: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Colorado (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 13: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Alaska (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 14: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in New Mexico (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 15: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in West Virginia (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 16: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Kansas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 17: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in North Dakota (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 18: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Ohio (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 19: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Utah (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 20: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Illinois (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 21: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Alabama (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 22: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Pennsylvania (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 23: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Mississippi (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 24: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Kentucky (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 25: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in California (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 26: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Florida (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 27: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Michigan (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 28: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in New Jersey (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 29: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Arkansas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 30: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Montana (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 31: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Tennessee (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 32: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Idaho (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 33: Gas Processing Industry, Canada, Share of Top 3 States by Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 34: Gas Processing Industry, Canada, Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 35: Gas Processing Industry, Mexico, Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 36: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 37: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 38: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Shares of Top 3 Areas by Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 39: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 40: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 41: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Gas Processing Plants (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 42: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Gas Processing Plants by Country (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 43: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Netherlands (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 44: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in United Kingdom (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 45: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Norway (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 46: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Denmark (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 47: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in France (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 48: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Hungary (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 49: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Romania (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 50: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Germany (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 51: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Ireland (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 52: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Poland (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 53: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Czech Republic (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 54: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Croatia (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 55: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Austria (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 56: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Greece (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 57: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Italy (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 58: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 59: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 60: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Shares of Top 3 Areas by Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 61: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 62: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (mmcfd), Sep 2021

