Gas Processing Industry Outlook Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants

Gas Processing Industry Outlook Report- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants5 min read
As of September 2021, North America had 1,772 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 223,561.9 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 36.6 percent. Europe had 95 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 53,851.4 mmcfd. The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 8.8 percent. Former Soviet Union had 116 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 83,125.3 mmcfd. The regions share in the global gas processing capacity is 13.6 percent.
Get FREE PDF sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4923941
Scope of this Report-
– Updated information on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for all active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union for the period 2021-2025
– Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry, wherever available
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the gas processing industry
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook capacity data
– Assess your competitors key gas processing plants portfolio.
Get Discount on Purchase of Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4923941
List of Tables in this Report-
Table 1: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 2: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Country (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 3: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 4: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (bcf), Sep 2021
Table 5: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 6: Gas Processing Industry, North America, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Country (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 7: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Share of Top 3 States by Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 8: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Texas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 9: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Louisiana (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 10: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Oklahoma (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 11: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Wyoming (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 12: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Colorado (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 13: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Alaska (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 14: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in New Mexico (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 15: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in West Virginia (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 16: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Kansas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 17: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in North Dakota (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 18: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Ohio (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 19: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Utah (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 20: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Illinois (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 21: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Alabama (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 22: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Pennsylvania (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 23: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Mississippi (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 24: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Kentucky (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 25: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in California (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 26: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Florida (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 27: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Michigan (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 28: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in New Jersey (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 29: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Arkansas (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 30: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Montana (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 31: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Tennessee (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 32: Gas Processing Industry, United States, Active Gas Processing Plants Capacity in Idaho (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 33: Gas Processing Industry, Canada, Share of Top 3 States by Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 34: Gas Processing Industry, Canada, Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 35: Gas Processing Industry, Mexico, Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 36: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 37: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 38: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Shares of Top 3 Areas by Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 39: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 40: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 41: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Gas Processing Plants (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 42: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Gas Processing Plants by Country (US$ mil), 20212025
Table 43: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Netherlands (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 44: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in United Kingdom (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 45: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Norway (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 46: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Denmark (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 47: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in France (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 48: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Hungary (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 49: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Romania (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 50: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Germany (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 51: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Ireland (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 52: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Poland (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 53: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Czech Republic (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 54: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Croatia (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 55: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Austria (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 56: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Greece (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 57: Gas Processing Industry, Europe, Active Gas Processing Capacity in Italy (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 58: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Active Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 59: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Active Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 60: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Shares of Top 3 Areas by Active Gas Processing Capacity (mmcfd), Sep 2021
Table 61: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Planned Key Statistics, Sep 2021
Table 62: Gas Processing Industry, Former Soviet Union, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants (mmcfd), Sep 2021