Bahrain Cards and Payments Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Bahrain Cards and Payments Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Bahrain Cards and Payments Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Bahrain Cards and Payments Market .

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4630374

Bahrain Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Bahraini cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Bahraini cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Bahraini cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers . It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Bahraini cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Similar to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Bahrain introduced the Wage Protection System (WPS) in the private sector, mandating private employers to pay wages electronically (bank account or prepaid card) to their employees instead of cash. As a part of the first phase, effective from May 1, 2021, companies with 500 employees and over must implement the WPS. The second phase is scheduled from September 1, 2021 for companies with 50-499 employees and the final third phase from January 1, 2022 for companies with 1-49 employees. This initiative will drive financial inclusion in the country and boost demand for banking products such as bank accounts and cards.

– The adoption of contactless technology is expected to further boost card payments growth in Bahrain. In August 2019, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) issued a circular, which requires all the new cards (credit, debit and prepaid cards) issued by banks and financial institutions must support contactless payments, effective from October 12, 2019. The circular also mandated that all the new POS terminals installed from October 1, 2019, must support contactless payments. Furthermore, in September 2020, CBB passed an order for banks operating in country to replace all their all-existing payment cards with contactless cards by December 31, 2020.

– Alternative payments are gradually gaining prominence in Bahrain. In November 2020, digital payment solution stc pay was launched in Bahrain. The wallet can be used to make both domestic and international fund transfers, as well as utility bill and in-store payments. Meanwhile, BenefitPay, a national electronic wallet payment system has added the Tap and Go payment method to its service in September 2020, allowing users to make contactless payments at POS terminals using their Android mobile phones.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Bahraini cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Bahraini cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Bahraini cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Bahrain.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bahraini cards and payments industry.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4630374

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix