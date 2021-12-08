Impact of Terrorism and Conflicts on Travel and Tourism Industry – Dusit Thani, G Adventures, Koryo Travel

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 47 pages, titled as ‘Impact of Terrorism and Conflicts on Travel and Tourism Industry – Thematic Research’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Airbnb, Atout France, British Airways, Carnival Corporation, Dusit Thani, G Adventures, Koryo Travel, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, TUI, Young Pioneer Tours. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

Every terror attack or the upheaval caused by global conflict can impact the travel and tourism industry. Regardless of the intended target, the impact of such events can be felt worldwide. Travel restrictions underpinned by terrorism & conflict have the potential to restrict the freedom of movement of individuals and have negative implications for those dependent on tourism. As long as conflict continues, and the threat of terrorism remains the travel and tourism sector will continue to be impacted by this theme.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of terrorism & conflict and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and niche tourism trends as a result of terrorism & conflict. It then dives deep into an industry analysis presenting a number of real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout.

"The effects of terrorism and conflict can have a deleterious impact on a destination. However, by increase tourism in the aftermath, a country can expedite its recovery stage bringing benefits to the wider economy. Working together to achieve a common goal is important and key to destinations achieving a quick bounce back. The tourism industry is powerful and resilient which will allow it to continue to come back stronger even after suffering the horrible impact of terrorism and conflict". – Gus Gardner, Travel & Tourism Associate Analyst, GlobalData.

Key Highlights

– There is very little that travel and tourism companies can do to prepare for the threat of terrorism & conflict. With conflict it is often easier to spot the warning signs and put measures in place to reduce the impact, whilst with terrorism there is often no prewarning and the impact can be more widespread.

– Some of the areas suffering from conflict are rich with culture that could become a touristic site of interest if peace were restored. Despite the destruction and suffering that terrorism & conflict can cause, there are occasions where silver linings can be found.

– The effects of terrorism & conflict can leave a destination in a state of disrepair and there seems to be no end to the suffering being experienced. However, by increasing tourism, the economy can benefit directly, and the destination will be more likely to receive investment from foreign sources.

– Almost all travel and tourism companies are impacted by this theme. NGOs are the most heavily involved in helping those affected by conflict and helping with the rebuilding efforts. Others include hotels, airlines, and specialist tour operators running tours to areas impacted by conflict.

– There are many niche tourism types that can support a country seeking to recover from terrorism & conflict including voluntourism, dark tourism, and war tourism.

Scope

– This thematic report provides an overview of the impact terrorism & conflict has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors.

– The key trends within this theme are split into four categories: trends contributing to terrorism & conflict, negative destination trends as a result of terrorism & conflict, unintended opportunities as a result of terrorism & conflict, and niche tourism trends as a result of terrorism & conflict.

– Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways companies and countries have responded to the impact of this theme and what they are doing to tackle the issue.

– Our unique thematic analysis then dives deep into the impact of the theme on the travel and tourism industry, underlining several countries that have been impacted the most by terrorism & conflict.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Airbnb, Atout France, British Airways, Carnival Corporation, Dusit Thani, G Adventures, Koryo Travel, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, TUI, Young Pioneer Tours

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Trends

Trends contributing to terrorism & conflict

