December 8, 2021

Full Service Airlines Market Checkout The Unexpected Future 2020-2025|Key Players: Turkish Airlines, RwandAir, Etihad, Air Canada

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 38 pages on title ‘Global Full Service Airlines Market to 2025 – Market Snapshot, Key Trends and Insights, Company Profiles and Future Outlook’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, Delta, Turkish Airlines, RwandAir, Etihad etc.

Summary
GlobalData’s Full Service Airlines market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the full service airline market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the segment’s leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers’ needs. It also assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

Scope

– China ranked no.1 in the list of the top FSC markets in terms of seats sold while the US, which held the position in 2019, ranked second.
– From providing financial aid to full bailouts, national governments around the world are supporting their airline sector to get past the tough times.
– Now that remote work has become common among corporates, it is likely to stay for a while, even post-pandemic. This will lead to fewer business trips in the near future, leading to business travel taking longer to recover. As most of the profits earned by long-haul flights are from a small number of high-yielding business travelers, and as their number has plummeted drastically during to the pandemic, the FSC market is expected to take longer to recover compared to LCC market.

Reasons to Buy

– Understand the impact of COVID-19 on this market
– Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the FSC market
– Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities
– Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Emirates, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, Delta, Turkish Airlines, RwandAir, Etihad, Air Canada, International Consolidated Airlines

Table of Contents
Snapshot
Key Trends
Deals
Key Insights
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Europe
Outlook
Company Profiles
Deutsche Lufthansa
Qatar Airways
Emirates Group
Singapore Airline

….Continued

