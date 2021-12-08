December 8, 2021

City Growth Engines in Consumer – Recent Advances and Future Challenges

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 30 pages on title ‘City Growth Engines in Consumer – Thematic Research’  with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Apple, BYD, DOW, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Nutrition & Biosciences, Asda, Honeywell, GE Appliances & Lighting, Colgate, Sanex etc.

Summary
This report provides an overview of how FMCG companies are adapting for to meet demands in our changing cities. It looks at how particular technologies have been implemented, and how popular their uptake has been. Furthermore, it assesses the impact that COVID-19 has had on resilience, and how it will influence consumer behavior in the years ahead.

City growth engines has been affected due to the rapid adjustments observed during COVID-19. Companies have had to adapt to meet changes in demand and behavior, as well as the adverse impact of external factors like climate change. The outbreak of the pandemic has accelerated the demand to build smart cities that mitigate future market disruption.

Scope

– The pandemic has changed consumer perceptions and behaviors in urban environments. COVID-19 has accelerated the need to design new urban areas that mitigate against future market disruption. Green infrastructure will become increasingly important, as well as demand for localism.
– Online shopping will become increasingly entrenched behavior for consumers, as will takeaway in foodservice.
– New forms of digitalization will continue to enhance the e-commerce experience. Traditional retail has suffered while online channels have boomed in popularity.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain insight into the latest sub-trends around urbanization and changing urban environments.
– Identify emerging technologies to help better position your company.
– Discover how new consumer behavior will influence actions going forward.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Apple, BYD, DOW, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Nutrition & Biosciences, Asda, Honeywell, GE Appliances & Lighting, Colgate, Sanex

Table of Contents
Executive summary
Consumer attitudes
Impact of COVID-19
Trends
Industry analysis
Value chain
Companies
Glossary
Further reading
References
Our thematic research methodology

