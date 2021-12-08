Wearable Tech in Consumer Goods Market is Booming Worldwide | VivaLNK, Findster, FitBark

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 48 pages on title ‘Wearable Tech in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Oura, THIM, NeuroMetrix, GSK, iPulse Medical, HEALBE, Ava, VivoSensMedical, VivaLNK, Findster, FitBark, Reckitt Benckiser, L’Oréal, La Roche Posay, Philips, Google, Apple, Samsung.

Summary

Wearable devices present consumer goods brands with significant opportunities, although not all industries can benefit from this technology. The tracking capabilities could allow companies to create products which can help consumers track their health or behaviors, their pets’ activity, or their children’s health or location, in real time.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at wearable technology in the FMCG space, and presents related technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and consumer products trends. An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and mergers and acquisitions for this respective theme.

The report assesses the impact of wearable technology on consumer products, outlining specific case studies, assessing how individual companies from various consumer goods industries are focused on wearable technology, and presenting key recommendations for FMCG firms and IT vendors looking to co-operate in offering wearable devices.

Scope

– The last few years have seen a boom in wearable devices in the FMCG space, especially in the OTC healthcare sector, and is expected to continue prospering in the future.

– Wearable technology gives consumers new ways to monitor and manage their lifestyles.

– Consumers’ increasing desire to lead a healthier and more active life has contributed to the rise of wearable devices – especially fitness trackers – by demanding solutions that can help them take active control of their actions.

– Other reasons consumers use wearable devices are the following: monitoring their pets, or tracking consumers’ weight, their fitness activity, or tracking or improving their skin health. Consumers are also using wearable devices to track their babies’ activity or temperature.

– Understand the impact of wearable tech on various FMCG industries, including beauty and grooming, pet care, and OTC healthcare, using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

– Discover key recommendations on how to utilize and invest in wearable tech to attract new consumers.

