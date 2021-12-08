Automotive Washer Pumps Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of motor vehicle traffic death is approximately 10.6 per person in 10,000 people. With the rising number of accidents, the Government and automotive manufacturers are concerned about the surge in road accidents per year. This has resulted in development of new technologies and products to reduce the number of accidents. The products include wiper systems, airbags, seatbelts etc. Wiper system includes automotive wiper pumps which aids in clear vision by cleaning windshield and headlamp glasses, thereby reducing the incidents of accidents, and they also keep the driver safer in dangerous weather conditions including snow, rain, and dust storms. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses and consist of splash fluid which flows through it to reach the nozzle. Washer pump has an inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to the pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Continental AG (Germany), Genuine (United States), Federal Mogul (United States), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), ASMO (United States), Trico (United States), HELLA (Germany), Bilstein (China), AC Delco (United States)

Market Trend:

Development of advanced integrated windshield washer system is the current trend of the market.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for automotive wiper system and headlamps washer system

Rising sale of four wheeler vehicles

Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and implementation of Environmental regulations.

Challenges:

Need of Improvement in hydrophobic coating windscreen and headlamp glasses is posing a challenge for this market.

Opportunities:

The rise in growth of four-wheelers is expected to drive the sales of washer pumps as they are part of the mandatory active safety systems in vehicles, which is an important feature in vehicles.

The Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mono Pump, Dual Pump), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Components (Hose & connectors, Nozzles, Windshield wipers, Reservoirs, Wiper motor and pumps.), Technology (Mechanical, Electrical, By Sales channel, Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), Vehicle Type (LCV’s, HCV’s, Hatchbacks, Luxury sedans, SUV’s)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

